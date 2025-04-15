Russians are increasing pressure in the Kharkiv direction – SBGS

Russian troops are actively conducting offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction, particularly in the area of Vovchansk and Kupyansk. The occupiers are using assault groups, equipment and artillery to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

Details

If we talk more specifically about the Kharkiv direction, it is the most active in the border direction. The enemy continues its offensive operations or tries to attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers, this is the direction of Vovchansk - Demchenko noted.

According to him, the day before, assault groups tried to destroy the positions of the DPSU units, which, together with the defense forces, are holding the defense in this area of the front.

The situation is also escalating in the Kupyansk direction. There, the Russians use not only infantry, but also equipment, supporting the offensive with artillery shelling. According to Demchenko, the enemy is trying to destroy shelters and firing positions of Ukrainian soldiers before the assault.

Recall

The Kharkiv region was subjected to another air attack by the Russian Federation on the night of April 15. The Russians used guided aerial bombs and Shahed-type drones.