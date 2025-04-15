Russians are increasing pressure in the Kharkiv direction – SBGS

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1674 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18522 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15991 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21066 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30329 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63866 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59761 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34040 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59631 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106865 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18522 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52049 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63866 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59761 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167039 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23842 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21227 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22849 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24743 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27362 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Russians are increasing pressure in the Kharkiv direction – SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5720 views

Russian troops are actively advancing in the Kharkiv direction, especially near Vovchansk and Kupyansk. The enemy is using assault groups, equipment and artillery for attacks.

Russians are increasing pressure in the Kharkiv direction – SBGS

Russian troops are actively conducting offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction, particularly in the area of Vovchansk and Kupyansk. The occupiers are using assault groups, equipment and artillery to destroy the positions of Ukrainian defenders. This was announced on the telethon by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, reports UNN.

Details

If we talk more specifically about the Kharkiv direction, it is the most active in the border direction. The enemy continues its offensive operations or tries to attack the positions of Ukrainian soldiers, this is the direction of Vovchansk

- Demchenko noted.

According to him, the day before, assault groups tried to destroy the positions of the DPSU units, which, together with the defense forces, are holding the defense in this area of the front.

The situation is also escalating in the Kupyansk direction. There, the Russians use not only infantry, but also equipment, supporting the offensive with artillery shelling. According to Demchenko, the enemy is trying to destroy shelters and firing positions of Ukrainian soldiers before the assault.

Recall

The Kharkiv region was subjected to another air attack by the Russian Federation on the night of April 15. The Russians used guided aerial bombs and Shahed-type drones. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79