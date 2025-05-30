Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Recruitment Center and Social Support has published a new statement regarding the conflict between local residents and servicemen of the mobile notification group. In particular, the TCR reminded that obstructing the legitimate actions of the military is a criminal offense, writes UNN, citing the statement of the Khmelnytskyi TCR on Facebook.

Details

"Yesterday in the city of Kamianets-Podilskyi, a group of citizens blocked the car of the mobile notification group of one of the territorial recruitment centers and social support, damaged the official car and committed actions that could be qualified as violence against officials. Law enforcement agencies and representatives of the military law and order service were called to the scene," the Khmelnytskyi TCR said in a statement.

The TCR stressed that obstructing the legitimate actions of military formations, especially causing bodily harm or damage to military property, is a criminal offense, the responsibility for which is provided for by the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in particular: Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Violence or threat against a serviceman; Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Intentional destruction or damage to property.

"It is worth remembering that the same soldiers who until recently defended the country on the front lines are now serving in the territorial recruitment centers and social support. Many of them were transferred to the territorial recruitment center and social support after receiving injuries or contusions. They are veterans of hostilities who continue their service to defend the country on another front," the TCR reminded.

Representatives of the TCR appealed to citizens not to allow a recurrence of illegal actions and reminded that Ukraine's enemy is on the other side of the front.

"We appeal to the citizens of Ukraine: do not allow the recurrence of the shameful practice of disrespect for your own army. Remember, the enemy is on the other side of the front, not in Ukrainian uniform," the TCR said.

They also added that cases of resistance to mobilization measures and public humiliation of servicemen harm the unity of the state and play into the hands of enemy propaganda.

The Operational Command "West" expressed concern about this situation. They reminded that 12 similar cases have been recorded since the beginning of 2025.

"The Operational Command "West" notes with deep concern the increasing cases of illegal obstruction of the legitimate activities of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain regions of our area of responsibility. Since the beginning of 2025, we have recorded 12 similar incidents, some of which were accompanied by aggression, infliction of bodily harm to servicemen and damage to property," the statement said.

Addition

The Khmelnytskyi Regional TCR reported that in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi region, on Thursday evening, May 29, there was a mass clash between local residents, representatives of the TCC and the police.

In Kamianets-Podilskyi, about 100 people blocked a vehicle of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC), a scuffle broke out: what is known