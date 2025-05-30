In Kamianets-Podilskyi, about 100 people blocked a vehicle of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC), a scuffle broke out: what is known

In Kamianets-Podilskyi (Khmelnytskyi region), a mass clash occurred in the evening of Thursday, May 29, between local residents, representatives of the TCC and the police. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages and a post by the Khmelnytskyi Regional TCC and SP on Facebook.

Details

According to local media, "a man was forcibly put into a car, and when they started moving, they allegedly ran over a woman," which caused outrage among passers-by who started the conflict.

The TCC called the incident "gross obstruction of the legal activities of representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

A group of citizens numbering about 100 people blocked the official vehicle of a mobile notification group of one of the territorial recruitment and social support centers. According to available information, the vehicle was damaged (tires were cut), and the actions of citizens showed signs of organized resistance to the performance of official duties by representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the Khmelnytskyi Regional TCC said in a statement.

They added that "at a time when the whole country is defending its independence, such manifestations of sabotage or aggression against the legal actions of representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine undermine internal security and play into the hands of the aggressor."

Let us remind you

On the eve of in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, a 27-year-old man attacked a serviceman who, together with the police, was checking military registration documents. He sprayed an irritant gas in the face of the soldier.

Earlier in Cherkasy an attack occurred on servicemen of the TCC and SP. The police detained a group of suspects - including three men and one woman, all four face up to five years of imprisonment.

In Kharkiv region, a military recruitment center employee lost his hand due to an explosion near a car