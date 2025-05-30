In Kamianets-Podilskyi, about 100 people blocked a vehicle of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC), a scuffle broke out: what is known

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 98946 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 118578 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 119094 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 110003 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 196200 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 103176 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 127069 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111594 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116375 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102263 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news

"Baton Optic": new drones have started to be produced in Ukraine

May 29, 01:48 PM • 5092 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

May 29, 02:26 PM • 26060 views

In the Czech Republic, a teacher was convicted for denying the crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine in front of schoolchildren

May 29, 02:35 PM • 10554 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

May 29, 04:43 PM • 31783 views

Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

05:14 PM • 4144 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 98946 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 196200 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 210162 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 286404 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 296790 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 107890 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 100620 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 113906 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171545 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107758 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

In Kamianets-Podilskyi, about 100 people blocked a vehicle of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC), a scuffle broke out: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

A mass brawl occurred in Kamianets-Podilskyi between locals, the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC), and the police. According to media reports, the conflict arose due to an incident involving the forced detention of a man.

In Kamianets-Podilskyi, about 100 people blocked a vehicle of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC), a scuffle broke out: what is known

In Kamianets-Podilskyi (Khmelnytskyi region), a mass clash occurred in the evening of Thursday, May 29, between local residents, representatives of the TCC and the police. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages and a post by the Khmelnytskyi Regional TCC and SP on Facebook.

Details

According to local media, "a man was forcibly put into a car, and when they started moving, they allegedly ran over a woman," which caused outrage among passers-by who started the conflict.

The TCC called the incident "gross obstruction of the legal activities of representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

A group of citizens numbering about 100 people blocked the official vehicle of a mobile notification group of one of the territorial recruitment and social support centers. According to available information, the vehicle was damaged (tires were cut), and the actions of citizens showed signs of organized resistance to the performance of official duties by representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the Khmelnytskyi Regional TCC said in a statement.

They added that "at a time when the whole country is defending its independence, such manifestations of sabotage or aggression against the legal actions of representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine undermine internal security and play into the hands of the aggressor."

Let us remind you

On the eve of in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, a 27-year-old man attacked a serviceman who, together with the police, was checking military registration documents. He sprayed an irritant gas in the face of the soldier.

Earlier in Cherkasy an attack occurred on servicemen of the TCC and SP. The police detained a group of suspects - including three men and one woman, all four face up to five years of imprisonment.

In Kharkiv region, a military recruitment center employee lost his hand due to an explosion near a car29.05.25, 15:56 • 2026 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kamianets-Podilskyi
Brent
$63.37
Bitcoin
$106,424.00
S&P 500
$5,899.45
Tesla
$358.77
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,342.95
Ethereum
$2,660.92