In Kharkiv region, a military recruitment center employee lost his hand due to an explosion near a car

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7300 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22448 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 51913 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46005 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83093 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74371 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108091 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107596 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112541 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101435 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 19132 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 10360 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51709 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43166 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 14447 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 7194 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83026 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153389 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230510 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241116 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43212 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51756 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90106 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149811 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 87987 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

In Kharkiv region, a military recruitment center employee lost his hand due to an explosion near a car

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

A serviceman of the military recruitment center in Kharkiv region suffered a severe injury due to the explosion of an unknown object near his car. He had his hand amputated, and a criminal investigation has been opened.

In Kharkiv region, a military recruitment center employee lost his hand due to an explosion near a car

In the Kharkiv region, a serviceman of one of the district territorial centers of recruitment and social support was seriously injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP on Facebook, writes UNN.

... a serviceman of one of the district TCC and SP of Kharkiv region was seriously injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object, which he found near his car

- the message says.

According to the TCC, the soldier was provided with emergency medical assistance, doctors were forced to amputate his hand. There is no threat to the serviceman's life, and he is currently under medical supervision.

It is unfortunate that a serviceman who was transferred from a combat brigade due to health reasons after being wounded for further service in the TCC and SP was seriously injured in the conditional rear

- the post says.

The causes and circumstances of the explosion are being established. A criminal investigation has been opened into the incident, and investigative actions are ongoing.

It is reported that additional safety briefings and handling of explosive and suspicious objects have already been launched in the Kharkiv regional and subordinate district TCC and SP.

In Kharkiv, a military commissariat employee received a suspicion for hitting a man during a document check21.05.25, 14:52 • 3986 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
Facebook
Brent
$64.06
Bitcoin
$108,413.40
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,341.45
Ethereum
$2,716.04