In Kharkiv region, a military recruitment center employee lost his hand due to an explosion near a car

In the Kharkiv region, a serviceman of one of the district territorial centers of recruitment and social support was seriously injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP on Facebook, writes UNN.

... a serviceman of one of the district TCC and SP of Kharkiv region was seriously injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object, which he found near his car - the message says.

According to the TCC, the soldier was provided with emergency medical assistance, doctors were forced to amputate his hand. There is no threat to the serviceman's life, and he is currently under medical supervision.

It is unfortunate that a serviceman who was transferred from a combat brigade due to health reasons after being wounded for further service in the TCC and SP was seriously injured in the conditional rear - the post says.

The causes and circumstances of the explosion are being established. A criminal investigation has been opened into the incident, and investigative actions are ongoing.

It is reported that additional safety briefings and handling of explosive and suspicious objects have already been launched in the Kharkiv regional and subordinate district TCC and SP.

In Kharkiv, a military commissariat employee received a suspicion for hitting a man during a document check