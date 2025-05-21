In Kharkiv, a military commissariat employee received a suspicion for hitting a man during a document check

Law enforcement officers in Kharkiv have notified an employee of the TCC and SP of suspicion, who used physical force against a man during a document check. The serviceman faces up to five years in prison. This was reported by the Kharkiv region police, reports UNN.

Details

According to the police, on May 11, during monitoring of social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a video recording of men in military uniforms using physical force against a citizen during a document check.

The incident occurred in Kharkiv during the work of a mobile group for notifying those liable for military service. The victim, a local history teacher, filed a police report about the crime.

The employee of the TCC and SP has been notified of suspicion based on the results of the investigation.

The event was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. A criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to law enforcement officers, the sanction of the article provides for up to five years of imprisonment.

Let us remind you

In Kharkiv, a TCC soldier used force against a man during a document check. The incident arose, it is alleged, due to provocations on the part of the citizen. At the same time, the leadership and personnel of the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP condemned the behavior of the serviceman who allowed the dispute to escalate into a physical confrontation.