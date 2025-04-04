Two FSB agents were detained for organizing an explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi, which killed a courier and injured 8 people. The attackers used a delivery service to carry out the terrorist attack in the dark.
The SBU uncovered a new tactic of Russian special services - remote detonation of explosive devices together with the perpetrators. Since the beginning of 2024, 497 people involved in sabotage have been identified.
The head of the National Police reported 9 cases of sabotage, 3 of which involved attempts on police officers. Russian special services recruit mostly young people under the age of 20, promising money, but often eliminate the recruits.
Autumn vacation in Kyiv will last from October 28 to November 3. During the holidays, clubs and compensatory classes will be held, and teachers will have the opportunity to improve their skills.
Additional trains for children's groups and other passengers have been arranged for the popular Kyiv-Uzhhorod and Kyiv-Lviv routes. The flights will take place on October 25-31, and tickets are already on sale.
“Ukrzaliznytsia is launching additional runs of the train #239/240 Kyiv-Kamianets-Podilskyi-Kyiv on 24, 28, and 31 October. Ticket sales for these trips have already begun, and the train includes all types of cars.
The 41st recruitment center of the Ukrainian army has been opened in Kamianets-Podilskyi. The center will be open from Monday to Friday, providing consultations and the opportunity to voluntarily join the Defense Forces.
A cleric of the UOC was convicted of causing a fatal car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol in the Khmelnitsky region.
Firefighters liquidated a fire in a roadside cafe with an area of 80 square meters. m in the village of Mitsovtsy, Kamyanets-Podilsky district, Khmelnitsky region, preventing further spread.
The mayor of Kamianets-Podilskyi, Mykhailo Positko, was found guilty of committing an administrative offense related to corruption and fined UAH 6,800, and his information will be entered into the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses.
The Supreme Court of Ukraine has ordered the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to vacate religious buildings in Pereyaslav and Kamianets-Podilskyi, upholding the decisions of the courts of previous instances to transfer the property to state control.
Eight people were injured in a nighttime rocket attack on Kyiv, which set fires in residential and non-residential buildings in several districts of the city.
Ukrainian sappers from the 48th Kamyanets-Podilsky Brigade struck a Russian stronghold using more than 700 kg of explosives from the UR-77 Meteorite system, the General Staff of Ukraine reports.