We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15800 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28861 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64860 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213922 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122662 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310810 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213759 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244226 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Publications

News by theme

Two Russian agents detained for explosion near Kamianets-Podilskyi shopping center, where a courier was killed

Two FSB agents were detained for organizing an explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi, which killed a courier and injured 8 people. The attackers used a delivery service to carry out the terrorist attack in the dark.

War • February 17, 08:46 AM • 25523 views

SBU on terrorist attacks committed by recruited agents: the enemy blows up perpetrators remotely

The SBU uncovered a new tactic of Russian special services - remote detonation of explosive devices together with the perpetrators. Since the beginning of 2024, 497 people involved in sabotage have been identified.

War • February 5, 03:46 PM • 29553 views

National Police on terrorist attacks against police officers and the Defense Forces: Russian special services are behind them

The head of the National Police reported 9 cases of sabotage, 3 of which involved attempts on police officers. Russian special services recruit mostly young people under the age of 20, promising money, but often eliminate the recruits.

War • February 5, 02:59 PM • 27044 views

Explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: mayor reported about wounded doctors

An explosion occurred on the territory of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi around 13:00. The incident killed one person and injured four others.

Society • February 5, 02:16 PM • 23604 views

Explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: RMA reports one dead and 4 wounded

An explosion occurred near the Kamyanets-Podilsky territorial recruitment center. According to the head of the RMA, one person was killed and four were injured, and the causes of the incident are being investigated.

Society • February 5, 12:47 PM • 25097 views

Explosion near the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the regional recruitment center said that the data on the victims are being established

An explosion occurred on the territory of the Kamyanets-Podilskyi shopping center at around 13:10. The area is currently cordoned off, the circumstances of the incident and information about the victims are being established.

Society • February 5, 12:25 PM • 23351 views

An explosion occurs in a shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi

An explosion occurred in the premises of the territorial recruitment center in Kamianets-Podilskyi. Details of the incident are currently being investigated.

Society • February 5, 11:55 AM • 23146 views

Fall vacation starts in Kyiv schools on October 28

Autumn vacation in Kyiv will last from October 28 to November 3. During the holidays, clubs and compensatory classes will be held, and teachers will have the opportunity to improve their skills.

Kyiv • October 24, 12:01 PM • 16534 views

Additional trains have been scheduled for the popular routes Kyiv-Uzhhorod and Kyiv-Lviv

Additional trains for children's groups and other passengers have been arranged for the popular Kyiv-Uzhhorod and Kyiv-Lviv routes. The flights will take place on October 25-31, and tickets are already on sale.

Society • October 16, 10:52 AM • 16763 views

“Ukrzaliznytsia appoints additional flights to Kamianets-Podilskyi for the fall holidays

“Ukrzaliznytsia is launching additional runs of the train #239/240 Kyiv-Kamianets-Podilskyi-Kyiv on 24, 28, and 31 October. Ticket sales for these trips have already begun, and the train includes all types of cars.

Society • October 14, 01:24 PM • 18506 views

The second recruitment center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was opened in Khmelnytsky region

The 41st recruitment center of the Ukrainian army has been opened in Kamianets-Podilskyi. The center will be open from Monday to Friday, providing consultations and the opportunity to voluntarily join the Defense Forces.

Society • October 9, 01:35 PM • 12734 views

In Khmelnitsky region, a cleric of the UOC was convicted for a "drunk" road accident with the deceased

A cleric of the UOC was convicted of causing a fatal car accident while driving under the influence of alcohol in the Khmelnitsky region.

Crimes and emergencies • June 10, 11:04 AM • 13980 views

Fire broke out at night in roadside cafe in Khmelnitsky region

Firefighters liquidated a fire in a roadside cafe with an area of 80 square meters. m in the village of Mitsovtsy, Kamyanets-Podilsky district, Khmelnitsky region, preventing further spread.

Crimes and emergencies • June 8, 10:14 AM • 18437 views

Conflict of interest: Mayor of Kamianets-Podilskyi found guilty

The mayor of Kamianets-Podilskyi, Mykhailo Positko, was found guilty of committing an administrative offense related to corruption and fined UAH 6,800, and his information will be entered into the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses.

Crimes and emergencies • April 16, 01:02 PM • 10349 views

Court orders UOC to vacate churches in Pereyaslav and Kamianets-Podilskyi

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has ordered the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to vacate religious buildings in Pereyaslav and Kamianets-Podilskyi, upholding the decisions of the courts of previous instances to transfer the property to state control.

Society • April 11, 03:22 AM • 130428 views

Eight people injured in rocket attack in Kyiv

Eight people were injured in a nighttime rocket attack on Kyiv, which set fires in residential and non-residential buildings in several districts of the city.

War • March 21, 04:15 AM • 65689 views

Ukrainian soldiers strike at invaders' stronghold with 700 kg of explosives: video

Ukrainian sappers from the 48th Kamyanets-Podilsky Brigade struck a Russian stronghold using more than 700 kg of explosives from the UR-77 Meteorite system, the General Staff of Ukraine reports.

War • February 23, 01:15 PM • 25865 views