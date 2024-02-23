Ukrainian soldiers strike at invaders' stronghold with 700 kg of explosives: video

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 34 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46000 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 182604 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106173 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 359871 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291662 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209924 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242775 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254287 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160462 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104858 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 182696 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 359962 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241260 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291722 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5520 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31719 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53911 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40227 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110734 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian soldiers strike at invaders' stronghold with 700 kg of explosives: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25865 views

Ukrainian sappers from the 48th Kamyanets-Podilsky Brigade struck a Russian stronghold using more than 700 kg of explosives from the UR-77 Meteorite system, the General Staff of Ukraine reports.

Ukrainian soldiers strike at invaders' stronghold with 700 kg of explosives: video

Fighters of the 48th Kamianets-Podilskyi Engineer Brigade hit a stronghold of the Russian occupiers using the UR-77 Meteorite system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Almost a ton of explosives for the occupiers. Russian invaders were "greeted" by soldiers of the engineering troops of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

- the agency informs.

It is noted that the strike was carried out by soldiers of the 48th Engineer Brigade (Kamyanets-Podilsky), using the UR-77 Meteorite system.

The weight of the explosive in the UR-77 charge is more than 700 kg, the General Staff adds.

Recall

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian defenders withstood 81 attacks on Thursday, repelling 31 incursions in Maryinkaas well as 50 air strikes and 80 rocket attacks on troops and settlements.

Biden announces more than 500 new US sanctions against Russia

Ukraine signs security agreement with Denmark - the first country outside the G723.02.24, 14:23 • 26947 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Denmark
Ukraine
Kamianets-Podilskyi
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08