Ukraine signs security agreement with Denmark - the first country outside the G7

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 45030 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 178306 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 104269 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 355709 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288587 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209028 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242200 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254155 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160314 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372735 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 101571 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 178241 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 355639 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239664 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 288532 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 4056 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31044 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 51523 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37913 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 108430 views
Ukraine signs security agreement with Denmark - the first country outside the G7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26947 views

Ukraine signed its first security agreement with a non-G7 country, Denmark, to provide military support, including fighter jets, ammunition and training, as well as long-term financial assistance.

Ukraine signs security agreement with Denmark - the first country outside the G7

On February 23, in Lviv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support. Denmark will continue to provide support to Ukraine for the ten years of the agreement. This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva, according to UNN

Ukraine's next security agreement to implement the Vilnius Declaration of the Group of Seven. Now with Denmark! Today, in Lviv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen signed an Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support between Ukraine and Denmark

- Zhovkva wrote on Facebook.

He noted that Denmark is the first non-G7 country with which Ukraine has signed such an agreement.

According to Zhovkva, the agreement defines specific amounts of support for our country. 

In 2024, Denmark's military support will amount to at least EUR 1.8 billion. In addition, the Danish Fund for Support of Ukraine has allocated EUR 8.5 billion for the current assistance to our country in 2023-2028. 

The agreement contains the classic provisions  regarding  clear support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO, our path of reforms, cooperation in the defense industry, intelligence, cybersecurity, the restoration of Ukraine, as well as the issue of sanctions and bringing the aggressor to justice. 

However, what significantly distinguishes the agreement with Denmark from the previous ones is a powerful military bloc

Denmark, as co-chair of the Air Force Coalition (AFCC) and a member of the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition, "will support efforts to ensure the full capability of the F-16 through the Air Force Coalition (AFCC), including by providing fighters, munitions, trainers and training, as well as contributing to the long-term maintenance of the fighter aircraft and the creation of appropriate conditions in Ukraine."

Zelensky approved the task of the Commissioner for the implementation of international security guarantees22.02.24, 17:22 • 24226 views

In addition, the agreement enshrines support for the development of Ukraine's navy, demining efforts, and the provision of high-tech military assistance by Denmark: drones, communications equipment, radars, and detection equipment

Denmark will continue to provide support to Ukraine for ten years of this Agreement and with the possibility of its extension by agreement of the parties," Zhovkva said. 

The agreement also established a mechanism for consultations within 24 hours at the request of either party in the event of a future armed attack by Russia. 

"In the near future, we will hear even more strong voices in support of Ukraine," Zhovkva added. 

Italian Foreign Minister hopes to sign security agreement with Ukraine soon22.02.24, 14:46 • 26814 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
