Zelensky approved the task of the Commissioner for the implementation of international security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the regulation on the Special Presidential Envoy for the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of the defense forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"To approve the Regulation on the Special Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Implementation of International Security Assurances and the Development of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyy's decree No. 88/2024 reads.

Thus, Zelenskyy approved that the Special Commissioner is appointed and dismissed by the President of Ukraine.

The Special Commissioner is also guided in his/her activities by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, international treaties of Ukraine, acts of the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, orders of the Head of the Presidential Office, orders of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as well as this Regulation.

The main tasks of the Special Commissioner, in particular, are:

- analysis of issues related to the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of Ukraine's defense forces, and the causes of the relevant problems, and proposals for ways to resolve them;

- monitoring the implementation of international security guarantees and submitting proposals to the President of Ukraine to improve their implementation in accordance with the established procedure;

- Preparing proposals for the President of Ukraine to ensure the coherence of actions of state bodies, local governments, enterprises, institutions and organizations in terms of the development of the Ukrainian defense forces and building their capabilities;

- Participation in the preparation of materials for events with the participation of the President of Ukraine, including international events, on issues related to international security guarantees and the development of the Ukrainian defense forces.

Zelenskyy introduced Yevhen Moysiuk as the Commissioner for International Security Assurances for Ukraine and the development of the Defense Forces.

The Special Commissioner, in accordance with the tasks assigned to him/her, has the right, in particular, t

- initiate the preparation of draft acts of the President of Ukraine on issues within his competence;

- to make proposals for the development of international cooperation on the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of Ukraine's defense forces;

- promote the implementation of agreements on international security guarantees and the development of Ukraine's defense forces;

- on behalf of the President of Ukraine, interact with central executive authorities, as well as other state bodies, institutions and organizations in the relevant field;

- participate in cooperation with representative offices of foreign states, international organizations, scientific institutions, and think tanks on issues within its competence;

- use, in accordance with the established procedure, state, including governmental, communication and communication systems, special communication networks and other technical means.