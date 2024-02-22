$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2808 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 48370 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 186364 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 108211 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 364386 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 294181 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210702 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242977 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254426 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160563 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelensky approved the task of the Commissioner for the implementation of international security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24226 views

Zelenskyy approves a new position of special presidential envoy to oversee international security guarantees and the development of defense forces.

Zelensky approved the task of the Commissioner for the implementation of international security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the regulation on the Special Presidential Envoy for the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of the defense forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"To approve the Regulation on the Special Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Implementation of International Security Assurances and the Development of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," Zelenskyy's decree No. 88/2024 reads.

Thus, Zelenskyy approved that the Special Commissioner is appointed and dismissed by the President of Ukraine.

The Special Commissioner is also guided in his/her activities by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, international treaties of Ukraine, acts of the President of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, orders of the Head of the Presidential Office, orders of the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as well as this Regulation.

The main tasks of the Special Commissioner, in particular, are:

- analysis of issues related to the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of Ukraine's defense forces, and the causes of the relevant problems, and proposals for ways to resolve them;

- monitoring the implementation of international security guarantees and submitting proposals to the President of Ukraine to improve their implementation in accordance with the established procedure;

- Preparing proposals for the President of Ukraine to ensure the coherence of actions of state bodies, local governments, enterprises, institutions and organizations in terms of the development of the Ukrainian defense forces and building their capabilities;

- Participation in the preparation of materials for events with the participation of the President of Ukraine, including international events, on issues related to international security guarantees and the development of the Ukrainian defense forces.

Zelenskyy introduced Yevhen Moysiuk as the Commissioner for International Security Assurances for Ukraine and the development of the Defense Forces.13.02.24, 20:00 • 28898 views

The Special Commissioner, in accordance with the tasks assigned to him/her, has the right, in particular, t

- initiate the preparation of draft acts of the President of Ukraine on issues within his competence;

- to make proposals for the development of international cooperation on the implementation of international security guarantees and the development of Ukraine's defense forces;

- promote the implementation of agreements on international security guarantees and the development of Ukraine's defense forces;

- on behalf of the President of Ukraine, interact with central executive authorities, as well as other state bodies, institutions and organizations in the relevant field;

- participate in cooperation with representative offices of foreign states, international organizations, scientific institutions, and think tanks on issues within its competence;

- use, in accordance with the established procedure, state, including governmental, communication and communication systems, special communication networks and other technical means.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
