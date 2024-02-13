Zelenskyy introduced Yevhen Moysiuk as the Commissioner for International Security Assurances for Ukraine and the development of the Defense Forces.

Ukraine has a special commissioner for security guarantees. The President appointed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk to this position. Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address, UNN reports.

The reboot of our country's institutions continues. In particular, the Defense Forces. And today - the diplomatic forces. Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk has been appointed as a special envoy and will be responsible for the implementation of international security guarantees for Ukraine and the development of the Defense Forces. - said the Ukrainian head of state.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Presidential Administration is currently working to create a fundamentally new system of security relations with the world's leading powers. Therefore, "every element of such relations must be fully implemented. So that there is no declarative nature," the President said.

He noted that there is already a security agreement with the UK, and Ukraine is preparing new ambitious agreements. Zelenskyy also added that it is not just about European forces.

Each agreement with partners should be implemented as soon as possible.

- Zelensky summarized.

Zelenskiy plans to visit Paris, Berlin to lobby for aid for Ukraine - Bloomberg News

Optional

Yevhen Moysiuk is a Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Formerly: Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, First Deputy Commander of the Airborne Forces, Commander of the 81st Airmobile Brigade. Participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Recall

Earlier UNN wrotethat Ukraine and France are finalizing a security agreement, the agreement was discussed during a telephone conversation between Presidents Zelensky and Macron

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing for the Munich Security Conference