Zelenskyy introduced Yevhen Moysiuk as the Commissioner for International Security Assurances for Ukraine and the development of the Defense Forces.

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskyy introduced Yevhen Moysiuk as the Commissioner for International Security Assurances for Ukraine and the development of the Defense Forces.

Zelenskyy introduced Yevhen Moysiuk as the Commissioner for International Security Assurances for Ukraine and the development of the Defense Forces.

President Zelensky appointed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk as Special Commissioner for Security Assurances of Ukraine to implement international security agreements and develop Ukraine's defense forces.

Ukraine has a special commissioner for security guarantees. The President appointed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk to this position.  Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address, UNN reports.

 The reboot of our country's institutions continues. In particular, the Defense Forces. And today - the diplomatic forces. Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysiuk has been appointed as a special envoy and will be responsible for the implementation of international security guarantees for Ukraine and the development of the Defense Forces.

- said the Ukrainian head of state.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Presidential Administration is currently working to create a fundamentally new system of security relations with the world's leading powers. Therefore, "every element of such relations must be fully implemented. So that there is no declarative nature," the President said.

He noted that there is already a security agreement with the UK, and Ukraine is preparing new ambitious agreements. Zelenskyy also added that it is not just about European forces.

Each agreement with partners should be implemented as soon as possible.

 - Zelensky summarized.

Yevhen Moysiuk is a Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Formerly: Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, First Deputy Commander of the Airborne Forces, Commander of the 81st Airmobile Brigade. Participant in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Recall

Earlier UNN wrotethat Ukraine and France are finalizing a security agreement, the agreement was discussed during a telephone conversation between Presidents Zelensky and Macron

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

