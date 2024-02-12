Zelenskiy plans to visit Paris, Berlin to lobby for aid for Ukraine - Bloomberg News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning a trip to Western European capitals to lobby for assistance to Ukraine during the Munich Security Conference. Bloomberg News reports citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to the media outlet, which spoke to people familiar with the Ukrainian president's travel plans, Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to personally visit Western European capitals during the Munich Security Conference.

In particular, the Ukrainian president is likely to visit Paris and Berlin during the trip.

Representatives of the French and German governments declined to comment. Zelenskyy's office did not comment on his travel schedule for security reasons.

The conference will be held from Thursday to Sunday. It is noted that the Ukrainian head of state wants to discuss military support for his country with the leaders of European countries .

The newspaper notes that as ammunition supplies are dwindling, Zelenskiy needs to justify the need for faster military assistance to counter a Russian invasion. He will probably insist on negotiations on security guarantees, the sources added.

Meetings in London are also being discussed. However, Zelenskyy's team is focused on countries that have not yet signed security guarantees," said one of those close to the president.

Context

Currently, support of more than $60 billion from the United States remains on hold due to objections from some Republicans ahead of the presidential election.

At the same time, the pause in hostilities gives Russia the opportunity to replenish troops and military supplies, which will allow it to strike again in the future. Therefore, the Ukrainian president is seeking security guarantees from the G7 countries in case the current war ends and Russia attacks again. Last month, Ukraine signed its first such agreement with the United Kingdom.

Recall

In his daily evening video address, Zelenskiy saidhe was preparing to share his vision for Ukraine in Munich for what he called a "decisive" year.