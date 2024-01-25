Sweden and the UK join the Drone Coalition for Ukraine

Sweden and the United Kingdom have decided to join the newly created Coalition of Drones for Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports, according to UNN .

In particular, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson announced this decision during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense on January 23.

The United Kingdom has also announced its intention to join the Coalition and become its co-leader along with Latvia.

So now the Drone Coalition has four member countries - Ukraine, Latvia, Sweden, and the UK.

Ukraine and Latvia form a Coalition on Counter-Drone and Electronic Warfare to strengthen combat operations, especially in the area of strategic use of drones.

It is noted that the coalition was initiated by Latvia. According to the Latvian side, this initiative will help the Ukrainian military in the war, where the use of drones has become an important element of combat operations.