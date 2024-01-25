Sweden and the UK join the Drone Coalition for Ukraine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103336 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113611 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143924 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140413 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177727 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172218 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284886 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178298 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167307 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148889 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 103332 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284886 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252091 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237174 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262345 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67869 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143922 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107479 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107433 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123501 views
Sweden and the UK join the Drone Coalition for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23462 views

Sweden and the United Kingdom have joined the Drone Coalition, led by Ukraine and Latvia, to support combat operations, including the strategic use of drones. The Coalition aims to support the Ukrainian army in areas where the use of drones is vital to combat operations.

Sweden and the United Kingdom have decided to join the newly created Coalition of Drones for Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports, according to UNN .

Details 

In particular, Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson announced this decision during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense on January 23. 

The United Kingdom has also announced its intention to join the Coalition and become its co-leader along with Latvia.

Ukrainian military is testing a new jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle1/18/24, 12:01 AM • 111453 views

So now the Drone Coalition has four member countries - Ukraine, Latvia, Sweden, and the UK.

Recall

Ukraine and Latvia form a Coalition on Counter-Drone and Electronic Warfare to strengthen combat operations, especially in the area of strategic use of drones.

  It is noted that the coalition was initiated by Latvia. According to the Latvian side, this initiative will help the Ukrainian military in the war, where the use of drones has become an important element of combat operations.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

