Ukrainian military is testing a new jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle

The Ukrainian military is testing a new drone with a jet engine from domestic developers. Photos and videos of the new Ukrainian drone were shown by a volunteer from Khmelnytsky region Max Glushak, UNN reports .

We successfully tested very powerful birds on jet propulsion. Everything to bring the Victory closer. ," the volunteer wrote on Facebook.

Details

Ukrainian inventors are working on a Ukrainian kamikaze drone powered by jet propulsion. Judging by the published photos, the UAV is successfully testing in the sky.

So far, there has been no official presentation of the drone. There are also no details about the new drone's capabilities, its characteristics, or who is its developer.

The volunteer promised to provide more details later, but a few hours later he closed public access to his Facebook page.