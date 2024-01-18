Ukrainian military is testing a new jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 5898 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 11306 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 16926 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108528 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116371 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147527 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142609 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179103 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287566 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 52144 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 56530 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 66538 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 92926 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 55541 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 5898 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108528 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239418 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 92926 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147527 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108494 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108362 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124354 views
Ukrainian military is testing a new jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111454 views

The Ukrainian military is testing a new domestically developed jet drone. Details about its capabilities and developer have not yet been disclosed.

The Ukrainian military is testing a new drone with a jet engine from domestic developers. Photos and videos of the new Ukrainian drone were shown by a volunteer from Khmelnytsky region Max Glushak, UNN reports .

We successfully tested very powerful birds on jet propulsion. Everything to bring the Victory closer.

 ," the volunteer wrote on Facebook.

Details

Ukrainian inventors are working on a Ukrainian kamikaze drone powered by jet propulsion. Judging by the published photos, the UAV is successfully testing in the sky.

So far, there has been no official presentation of the drone. There are also no details about the new drone's capabilities, its characteristics, or who is its developer.

Image

The volunteer promised to provide more details later, but a few hours later he closed public access to his Facebook page.

Image
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarMultimedia

