Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known

The Kyiv region was subjected to another drone attack by Russian troops overnight, with the Boryspil district being hit, where, among other things, a school and a house of culture were damaged, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, air defense forces were operating in the region, and enemy targets were shot down.

"In the Boryspil district of the region, as a result of the enemy attack, the buildings of a school, a boiler house, a shop, a house of culture, a private house, and a car were damaged," the RMA noted.

In the premises, as indicated, doors and windows were blown out, and facades were damaged.

"There are no casualties among the population," the RMA reported.

Russian Federation attacked Chuhuiv and Kupiansk: there are casualties, including a child