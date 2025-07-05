Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known

$41.720.00
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 60681 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 119888 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 62782 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 74334 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 103818 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 187634 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195046 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171404 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168168 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104226 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
+21°
2m/s
62%
753mm
Sudden Flood in Texas: 13 Dead, Dozens of Children MissingJuly 4, 10:58 PM • 5038 views
Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territoriesJuly 4, 11:11 PM • 6954 views
Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancerJuly 4, 11:52 PM • 4988 views
NVIDIA became the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Microsoft and AppleJuly 5, 12:34 AM • 3626 views
Illegally occupied land near the lake and built gazebos for rent: an inventive "entrepreneur" will be tried in Kyiv01:51 AM • 5805 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 60681 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 119889 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 88510 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 93792 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 198485 views
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 128647 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 159535 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 134342 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 135245 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 135481 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1584 views

Kyiv region experienced a night attack by Russian drones, which resulted in damage in Boryspil district. Among the affected objects are a school, a house of culture, a boiler house, a shop, a private house, and a car, but there are no casualties among the population.

Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known

The Kyiv region was subjected to another drone attack by Russian troops overnight, with the Boryspil district being hit, where, among other things, a school and a house of culture were damaged, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, air defense forces were operating in the region, and enemy targets were shot down.

"In the Boryspil district of the region, as a result of the enemy attack, the buildings of a school, a boiler house, a shop, a house of culture, a private house, and a car were damaged," the RMA noted.

In the premises, as indicated, doors and windows were blown out, and facades were damaged.

"There are no casualties among the population," the RMA reported.

Russian Federation attacked Chuhuiv and Kupiansk: there are casualties, including a child05.07.25, 00:19 • 1207 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Kyiv Oblast
Tesla
