Russian Federation attacked Chuhuiv and Kupiansk: there are casualties, including a child

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 48017 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 92719 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 49789 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 61305 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 92476 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 184908 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 193433 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171119 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 167671 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104086 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
63%
751mm
Popular news
Chemical plant in Russian Shebekino engulfed in fire after drone attackJuly 4, 12:58 PM • 2174 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 88948 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 82586 views
Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media04:28 PM • 10078 views
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region07:26 PM • 3714 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 48015 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 92713 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 82600 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 88958 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 192335 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 125534 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 156696 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 131813 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 132860 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 133246 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Russian Federation attacked Chuhuiv and Kupiansk: there are casualties, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 179 views

On July 4, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv Oblast with Shahed drones, hitting Chuhuiv and Kupiansk. As a result of the strikes, five civilians were injured, including a 12-year-old boy.

Russian Federation attacked Chuhuiv and Kupiansk: there are casualties, including a child

On Friday, July 4, late at night, Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with Shahed-type drones. As a result of the attack, 5 civilians were injured, including a child. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

A hit by an enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drone was recorded in the city of Chuhuiv

- the official's post reads. 

According to Syniehubov, three people were injured as a result of the enemy strike, including a 12-year-old boy.

The enemy also shelled the city of Kupiansk.

According to preliminary data, we have two injured

- wrote the head of the Kharkiv OVA.

"They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance," he added.

Recall

Russia intensified its offensives and shelling of cities after the US decision to suspend the supply of some weapons to Ukraine. Putin confirmed to Trump the immutability of his goals, and Kyiv suffered a massive drone and missile attack.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Donald Trump
Chuhuiv
United States
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9