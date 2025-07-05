Russian Federation attacked Chuhuiv and Kupiansk: there are casualties, including a child

On Friday, July 4, late at night, Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with Shahed-type drones. As a result of the attack, 5 civilians were injured, including a child. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

A hit by an enemy Shahed-type kamikaze drone was recorded in the city of Chuhuiv - the official's post reads.

According to Syniehubov, three people were injured as a result of the enemy strike, including a 12-year-old boy.

The enemy also shelled the city of Kupiansk.

According to preliminary data, we have two injured - wrote the head of the Kharkiv OVA.

"They are being provided with all necessary medical assistance," he added.

Recall

Russia intensified its offensives and shelling of cities after the US decision to suspend the supply of some weapons to Ukraine. Putin confirmed to Trump the immutability of his goals, and Kyiv suffered a massive drone and missile attack.