As a result of enemy shelling of the Kharkiv region, five people were injured. At night, a drone hit a civilian enterprise, causing a large fire with an area of 1000 square meters.
In Chuhuiv, an enemy drone hit the courtyard of a five-story building, damaging the house and cars. A 1.7-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the attack.
As a result of a Russian drone attack on the Kyiv region, a private house was damaged and grass caught fire, with no casualties.
Russian troops shelled two districts of the Kharkiv region. At night, a Lancet drone struck the Kharkiv-Bohodukhiv-Okhtyrka highway, setting a car on fire. One man was killed by an explosive device.
Russian troops attacked Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region with guided missiles. A residential building was damaged, with no casualties.
The enemy carried out more than 20 attacks in the Kupiansk sector of Kharkiv region. As a result of shelling and drone attacks, 5 people were injured, and houses and infrastructure were damaged.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements in Kharkiv region. The attacks resulted in 5 civilian casualties and damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled 5 districts over the past day. Kupyansk district suffered the most, with houses and infrastructure damaged and 8 civilians injured.
The court sentenced two citizens to 15 years in prison for high treason. They collected and passed information about the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and railway infrastructure to the enemy to plan sabotage.
Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Kharkiv region. The morning attack on the village of Ivashky injured one person and damaged buildings and infrastructure in other villages.
Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified two Russian soldiers who tortured prisoners in Kharkiv region. They were served suspicion notices in absentia for violating the laws and customs of war.
A large forest fire has been localized in the Kharkiv region over an area of 1,581 hectares. During the week, 561 fires broke out in natural ecosystems in the region, including 15 forest fires, with a total area of over 2300 hectares.
Russian troops shelled the village of Shyikivka in Kharkiv region, wounding two elderly people. A total of five hostile attacks were recorded in the region over the past day, and four civilians were injured.
Russian troops shelled a farm in Shestakove, wounding two people. A number of attacks were recorded in Kupyansk and Chuhuiv districts over the day, damaging buildings and infrastructure.
In 5 districts of Kharkiv region, the curfew will be in effect from 17:00 to 9:00. This is due to the security situation and the need to counteract the illegal armed groups, and residents are advised to evacuate.
Russian troops shelled Zolochiv, damaging houses and power grids. Over the past day, 7 people, including 4 children, were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of hostile shelling.
Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region with 16 guided aerial bombs, 3 rockets and an FPV drone over the past 24 hours. Civilian objects were damaged in several districts, with no casualties.
A 71-year-old man was wounded in Kupyansk as a result of shelling. In other districts of Kharkiv region, damage and destruction of private houses, outbuildings and a car were recorded.
Fires broke out in the private sector in the village of Lozova, Chuhuiv district, as a result of hostile shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire, but more than 100 poultry were destroyed, and there were no civilian casualties.
The occupiers attacked Kupyansk with a rocket launcher, shelled two districts and Kharkiv. In Kharkiv, a missile attack set fire to an infrastructure facility. Private houses and power lines were damaged.
In the village of Moskalivka, Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled the private sector. As a result of the attack, houses and a car were damaged and a fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers. A 70-year-old woman was preliminarily killed.
In Kharkiv region, 8 hostile attacks were recorded in different districts. 8 civilians were injured, private houses and a village club were damaged. Kupyansk and Chuhuiv districts suffered the most.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled several districts over the past day, damaging houses, cafes, a car wash, and causing fires.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have fired 32 MRLS at populated areas in Kharkiv region, wounded a 68-year-old woman in Vovchansk, and damaged several residential buildings and infrastructure across the region.
Three people, aged 18, 43, and 63, were injured as a result of an explosive device in the village of Starytsia, Kharkiv region, and were hospitalized.
3 people were killed and 8 people were injured as a result of a massive enemy air strike on a residential area in Kharkiv region, which resulted in the destruction of buildings and fires on an area of 1800 square meters.
A 37-year-old man in the Kharkiv region was served a notice of suspicion of cruelty to animals.
Over the past day, Kharkiv region was hit by 36 Russian military strikes with KABs, resulting in casualties, destruction of buildings and damage to infrastructure in various districts and villages.
A truck hit an enemy mine between villages in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, damaging the vehicle but leaving the driver unharmed, which led to the launch of a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.
Russian troops deliberately shelled a wheat field near the village of Karasivka, Kharkiv region, causing a fire that threatened to destroy the entire 110-hectare field.