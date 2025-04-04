$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14955 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 27067 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63984 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212560 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121949 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390977 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310026 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213612 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244150 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130793 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212549 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390964 views

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2496 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253823 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310020 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71906 views

07:44 PM • 2496 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44525 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71906 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57020 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Chuhuiv

In Kharkiv region 5 people were injured, a large-scale fire broke out at an enterprise due to enemy strikes: the consequences were shown

As a result of enemy shelling of the Kharkiv region, five people were injured. At night, a drone hit a civilian enterprise, causing a large fire with an area of 1000 square meters.

War • March 17, 08:48 AM • 180003 views

Occupants' drone attacks a residential building in Chuhuiv: a small child is injured

In Chuhuiv, an enemy drone hit the courtyard of a five-story building, damaging the house and cars. A 1.7-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the attack.

War • January 14, 01:43 AM • 87218 views

Night drone attack on Kyiv region: what is known about the consequences and destruction

As a result of a Russian drone attack on the Kyiv region, a private house was damaged and grass caught fire, with no casualties.

War • October 28, 07:12 AM • 17576 views

Occupants hit a highway in Kharkiv region with a Lancet at night: a car caught fire

Russian troops shelled two districts of the Kharkiv region. At night, a Lancet drone struck the Kharkiv-Bohodukhiv-Okhtyrka highway, setting a car on fire. One man was killed by an explosive device.

War • October 18, 06:33 AM • 18266 views

Russian army strikes at two districts of Kharkiv region: there are damages

Russian troops attacked Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of Kharkiv region with guided missiles. A residential building was damaged, with no casualties.

War • October 17, 06:05 AM • 20570 views

Four people injured in enemy attacks in Kharkiv region - RMA

The enemy carried out more than 20 attacks in the Kupiansk sector of Kharkiv region. As a result of shelling and drone attacks, 5 people were injured, and houses and infrastructure were damaged.

War • October 13, 06:44 AM • 23738 views

Five injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling over the day

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements in Kharkiv region. The attacks resulted in 5 civilian casualties and damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

War • October 10, 05:42 AM • 13495 views

5 districts of Kharkiv region attacked by Russia's troops, 8 injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled 5 districts over the past day. Kupyansk district suffered the most, with houses and infrastructure damaged and 8 civilians injured.

War • October 4, 05:53 AM • 20517 views

Helping Russia disrupt the supply of equipment to the front line: brother and sister from Kharkiv region sentenced to 15 years in prison

The court sentenced two citizens to 15 years in prison for high treason. They collected and passed information about the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and railway infrastructure to the enemy to plan sabotage.

War • October 3, 01:14 PM • 15673 views

Russians shell 4 districts in Kharkiv region, one wounded in morning attack

Russian troops shelled settlements in 4 districts of Kharkiv region. The morning attack on the village of Ivashky injured one person and damaged buildings and infrastructure in other villages.

War • September 26, 05:57 AM • 19412 views

SBU serves suspicion notices to two Russians who abused Ukrainian prisoners during Kharkiv region offensive

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified two Russian soldiers who tortured prisoners in Kharkiv region. They were served suspicion notices in absentia for violating the laws and customs of war.

War • September 24, 01:28 PM • 13883 views

Large-scale forest fire localized in Kharkiv region - SES

A large forest fire has been localized in the Kharkiv region over an area of 1,581 hectares. During the week, 561 fires broke out in natural ecosystems in the region, including 15 forest fires, with a total area of over 2300 hectares.

Society • September 23, 01:31 PM • 15811 views

Russian army strikes a village in Kharkiv region with a KAB in the evening: there are victims

Russian troops shelled the village of Shyikivka in Kharkiv region, wounding two elderly people. A total of five hostile attacks were recorded in the region over the past day, and four civilians were injured.

War • September 23, 05:52 AM • 15676 views

Enemy shells a farm in Kharkiv region: there are wounded

Russian troops shelled a farm in Shestakove, wounding two people. A number of attacks were recorded in Kupyansk and Chuhuiv districts over the day, damaging buildings and infrastructure.

War • September 20, 06:17 AM • 13346 views

Enhanced curfew in Kharkiv region will be in effect in 5 districts - RMA

In 5 districts of Kharkiv region, the curfew will be in effect from 17:00 to 9:00. This is due to the security situation and the need to counteract the illegal armed groups, and residents are advised to evacuate.

Society • August 13, 08:35 AM • 39666 views

The enemy shelled Zolochiv in Kharkiv region in the morning. 7 people wounded in the region during the day due to Russian strikes

Russian troops shelled Zolochiv, damaging houses and power grids. Over the past day, 7 people, including 4 children, were injured in Kharkiv region as a result of hostile shelling.

War • August 13, 05:51 AM • 38322 views

Russian army strikes at Kharkiv region with 16 KABs, 3 missiles and an FPV drone

Russian troops shelled Kharkiv region with 16 guided aerial bombs, 3 rockets and an FPV drone over the past 24 hours. Civilian objects were damaged in several districts, with no casualties.

War • August 4, 06:53 AM • 104077 views

Kharkiv region: enemy attacked Kupyansk in the morning, one wounded

A 71-year-old man was wounded in Kupyansk as a result of shelling. In other districts of Kharkiv region, damage and destruction of private houses, outbuildings and a car were recorded.

War • July 30, 05:40 AM • 24459 views

Shelling in Kharkiv region: fire destroys more than 100 poultry

Fires broke out in the private sector in the village of Lozova, Chuhuiv district, as a result of hostile shelling. Rescuers extinguished the fire, but more than 100 poultry were destroyed, and there were no civilian casualties.

Society • July 29, 07:34 PM • 31110 views

Kharkiv region: Russians attacked Kharkiv and two districts in 24 hours, attacked Kupyansk with a KAB at night

The occupiers attacked Kupyansk with a rocket launcher, shelled two districts and Kharkiv. In Kharkiv, a missile attack set fire to an infrastructure facility. Private houses and power lines were damaged.

War • July 29, 05:35 AM • 25370 views

A 70-year-old woman died in Kharkiv region as a result of shelling

In the village of Moskalivka, Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled the private sector. As a result of the attack, houses and a car were damaged and a fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers. A 70-year-old woman was preliminarily killed.

Society • July 27, 06:45 PM • 59739 views

8 injured, houses and club damaged in Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks

In Kharkiv region, 8 hostile attacks were recorded in different districts. 8 civilians were injured, private houses and a village club were damaged. Kupyansk and Chuhuiv districts suffered the most.

War • July 26, 06:12 AM • 29991 views

In Kharkiv region enemy struck Borova with a KAB in the morning, damaging a cafe and a car wash

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled several districts over the past day, damaging houses, cafes, a car wash, and causing fires.

War • July 17, 05:54 AM • 38103 views

The enemy launched 32 multiple rocket launchers in Kharkiv region over the last day, an elderly woman was injured in the shelling

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have fired 32 MRLS at populated areas in Kharkiv region, wounded a 68-year-old woman in Vovchansk, and damaged several residential buildings and infrastructure across the region.

War • July 13, 06:27 AM • 29945 views

Three people explode on explosives in Kharkiv region

Three people, aged 18, 43, and 63, were injured as a result of an explosive device in the village of Starytsia, Kharkiv region, and were hospitalized.

Society • July 12, 08:22 AM • 26040 views

Massive enemy shelling in Kharkiv region: 3 people killed, 8 wounded

3 people were killed and 8 people were injured as a result of a massive enemy air strike on a residential area in Kharkiv region, which resulted in the destruction of buildings and fires on an area of 1800 square meters.

Society • July 12, 05:00 AM • 22490 views

Hanged on a pipe and hitted with an axe butt: man faces up to 8 years in prison for trying to kill two dogs

A 37-year-old man in the Kharkiv region was served a notice of suspicion of cruelty to animals.

Society • July 11, 01:14 PM • 13297 views

Enemy fired 36 KABs in Kharkiv region over the day, attacked Kupyansk district in the morning

Over the past day, Kharkiv region was hit by 36 Russian military strikes with KABs, resulting in casualties, destruction of buildings and damage to infrastructure in various districts and villages.

War • July 4, 06:10 AM • 25635 views

A truck in Kharkiv region explodes on an enemy mine

A truck hit an enemy mine between villages in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region, damaging the vehicle but leaving the driver unharmed, which led to the launch of a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

War • July 2, 12:56 PM • 19955 views

They are trying to destroy the future harvest: in Kharkiv region, the occupiers shelled a wheat field, a fire broke out

Russian troops deliberately shelled a wheat field near the village of Karasivka, Kharkiv region, causing a fire that threatened to destroy the entire 110-hectare field.

War • July 1, 05:18 PM • 22175 views