Donetsk region de-energized due to targeted Russian attack - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Donetsk region is de-energized due to a targeted strike by Russian troops on energy infrastructure. Specialists are working on restoration, but the timelines are currently unknown.

Donetsk region de-energized due to targeted Russian attack - OVA

Despite another insidious strike by the Russian army, the subsequent power outage in the region due to the attack, energy specialists are doing everything possible to restore power, but the terms of restoration are yet to be determined.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Donetsk region is de-energized as a result of enemy shelling. In the morning, the Russians again deliberately struck our energy infrastructure.

- informs the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

According to him, specialists have already begun repairs and are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply as soon as possible. At the same time, it is indicated that the final extent of the damage and the terms of restoration are not precisely known, they are yet to be determined.

Recall

The occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with aerial bombs, as a result of which two men aged 49 and 56 died, and five people were injured.

Russian drones attacked Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, on the night of October 12, striking an educational institution.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
