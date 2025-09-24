Kharkiv was attacked by 18 kamikaze drones overnight: there is destruction, power and water supply interruptions – mayor

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
September 23, 07:19 PM • 16585 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 32017 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 27391 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 26448 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 52194 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 27319 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 63428 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42564 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39404 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 52198 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.7m/s
81%
755mm
Popular news
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 9282 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 11527 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 10340 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 10823 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 5456 views
Publications
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 4374 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 5962 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 52180 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 39006 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 55536 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 21736 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 82648 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 43529 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 58357 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 110049 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fox News
Brent Crude
MiG-31
SpaceX Starship

Kharkiv was attacked by 18 kamikaze drones overnight: there is destruction, power and water supply interruptions – mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On the night of September 24, Kharkiv was attacked by 18 Russian kamikaze drones, damaging an energy infrastructure facility, residential buildings, and cars. Despite the large-scale attack, there were no casualties among the civilian population, and emergency crews are working to restore electricity and other services.

Kharkiv was attacked by 18 kamikaze drones overnight: there is destruction, power and water supply interruptions – mayor

On the night of September 24, Kharkiv once again became a target for Russian drones. The city was attacked by 18 kamikaze drones, with the main strike hitting an energy infrastructure facility, leading to power outages. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that residential buildings, shops, and several cars were damaged as a result of the shelling. Despite the large-scale attack, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Emergency crews of "Kharkivoblenergo" and city utility services are working to eliminate the consequences. According to the mayor, specialists are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

Overall, we managed to maintain the water supply to Kharkiv residents' homes, but in some places, locally, due to a lack of electricity, there may be no hot water – "KHTM" specialists are already working on solving such problems. 

– Terekhov stated.

Due to damage to the energy facility, there were also difficulties in the operation of public transport. Trams and trolleybuses partially stopped in the Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, but compensatory buses quickly entered the routes.

Terekhov thanked rescuers, energy workers, utility workers, and medics for their work during the attack and emphasized: despite the enemy's attempts to break the city with strikes, Kharkiv will stand.

Addition

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov stated that over the past day, 4 people were injured as a result of shelling in the region. In addition, in the Kharkiv district, in the village of Prudyanka, the destruction of 10 private houses and outbuildings was recorded, and in Ruska Lozova, another outbuilding was damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, the city of Kupiansk was most affected, where an apartment building was damaged. Shelling also affected the village of Osynove, where private housing was damaged, and Starovirivka, where several private houses, outbuildings, a garage, and power grids were damaged.

In the Izium district, an apartment building was damaged in the village of Borova, and a large-scale dry grass fire occurred in the village of Yakovenkove.

In the Chuhuiv district, attacks destroyed four private houses, an outbuilding, and damaged power grids in Chuhuiv itself. In addition, three cars were disabled there. Another residential building was destroyed in the village of Buhayivka.

Despite the difficult situation, the transit evacuation point continues to operate in Lozova. Over the past day, 204 people were received there, and another 67 people remain on site.

Recall

As a result of shelling by Russians on the night of September 24 with attack UAVs in the Kharkiv region, numerous fires occurred and there are casualties. 

Late on the night of September 23, Russian troops launched an attack on Kharkiv. A series of explosions were recorded in various districts of the city, and there are power problems.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Syniehubov
Izium
Ihor Terekhov
Chuhuiv
Kupyansk
Kharkiv