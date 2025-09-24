Kharkiv was attacked by 18 kamikaze drones overnight: there is destruction, power and water supply interruptions – mayor

On the night of September 24, Kharkiv once again became a target for Russian drones. The city was attacked by 18 kamikaze drones, with the main strike hitting an energy infrastructure facility, leading to power outages. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.

Details

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that residential buildings, shops, and several cars were damaged as a result of the shelling. Despite the large-scale attack, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Emergency crews of "Kharkivoblenergo" and city utility services are working to eliminate the consequences. According to the mayor, specialists are doing everything possible to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

Overall, we managed to maintain the water supply to Kharkiv residents' homes, but in some places, locally, due to a lack of electricity, there may be no hot water – "KHTM" specialists are already working on solving such problems. – Terekhov stated.

Due to damage to the energy facility, there were also difficulties in the operation of public transport. Trams and trolleybuses partially stopped in the Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, but compensatory buses quickly entered the routes.

Terekhov thanked rescuers, energy workers, utility workers, and medics for their work during the attack and emphasized: despite the enemy's attempts to break the city with strikes, Kharkiv will stand.

Addition

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov stated that over the past day, 4 people were injured as a result of shelling in the region. In addition, in the Kharkiv district, in the village of Prudyanka, the destruction of 10 private houses and outbuildings was recorded, and in Ruska Lozova, another outbuilding was damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, the city of Kupiansk was most affected, where an apartment building was damaged. Shelling also affected the village of Osynove, where private housing was damaged, and Starovirivka, where several private houses, outbuildings, a garage, and power grids were damaged.

In the Izium district, an apartment building was damaged in the village of Borova, and a large-scale dry grass fire occurred in the village of Yakovenkove.

In the Chuhuiv district, attacks destroyed four private houses, an outbuilding, and damaged power grids in Chuhuiv itself. In addition, three cars were disabled there. Another residential building was destroyed in the village of Buhayivka.

Despite the difficult situation, the transit evacuation point continues to operate in Lozova. Over the past day, 204 people were received there, and another 67 people remain on site.

Recall

As a result of shelling by Russians on the night of September 24 with attack UAVs in the Kharkiv region, numerous fires occurred and there are casualties.

Late on the night of September 23, Russian troops launched an attack on Kharkiv. A series of explosions were recorded in various districts of the city, and there are power problems.