Two people injured as a result of Russian UAV attack on Chuhuiv

On the night of August 9, Russian occupation forces attacked Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, with drones. As a result of the strike, two civilians were injured and an apartment building was damaged. This was reported by the mayor of Chuhuiv, Halyna Minaieva, writes UNN.

This night, the enemy once again chose our city as a target, namely one of the remote microdistricts. As a result of the UAV shelling, two people are known to have been injured and an apartment building damaged. - the message says.

Minaieva also noted that relevant services are working at the scene.

In Nikopol, a 56-year-old woman died as a result of shelling; her body was recovered from under the rubble. A 62-year-old man sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized.