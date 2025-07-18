UAV of an unidentified type attacked Kharkiv, there was an impact near residential buildings

On Friday, July 18, an unidentified type of UAV was recorded in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

As the official noted, the drone was spotted near a residential area. There were no casualties or injuries, and all utility services are already working on site.

We have an unidentified type of UAV hit in the Kyiv district near a residential area. Preliminary - no casualties or destruction. The consequences are being clarified. All relevant services are working on site - wrote Terekhov.

At the same time, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported a Russian UAV strike on the territory of the Bohodukhiv community.

A hit on the ground was recorded. No information about casualties has been received yet. In two places, grass caught fire over an area of 500 and 1000 square meters. One fire has already been extinguished. Relevant services are working at the impact site - stated Syniehubov.

Recall

On the morning of July 18, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, private houses, a family doctor's office, and an educational institution were damaged, and four people were injured.