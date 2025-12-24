$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 13346 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 16823 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 13036 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 18730 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 25872 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 17240 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 18923 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 35204 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50743 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 70035 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Popular news
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealedDecember 24, 11:40 AM • 11716 views
Zelenskyy makes significant concession to end war in Ukraine - mediaDecember 24, 12:45 PM • 4440 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retailDecember 24, 01:13 PM • 10708 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 7442 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 11741 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 13345 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 11803 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 16818 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 18724 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 25869 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 7538 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 22091 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 10614 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 35883 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 32278 views
The ruble's rise creates a new threat to the Russian economy - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Russian ruble has strengthened by 45% since the beginning of the year, trading at around 78 rubles per dollar, which is the strongest growth since 1994. This poses a threat to the country's war economy, despite falling oil prices and new sanctions.

The ruble's rise creates a new threat to the Russian economy - media

This year, the Russian ruble has outperformed all major currencies against the dollar, threatening to undermine the country's war economy. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

This year, the Russian ruble has outperformed all major currencies against the dollar, which came as a surprise to policymakers and threatens to undermine the country's war economy.

- the publication writes.

Since the beginning of the year, the ruble has strengthened by 45% and is trading at around 78 rubles per dollar, almost equal to the level observed before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost four years ago. Over the past 12 months, the exchange rate growth has been the strongest since at least 1994, according to data.

A key factor was a sharp drop in demand for foreign currency in Russia amid international sanctions, and an extremely tight monetary policy increased the attractiveness of ruble assets for residents. The central bank's key rate remained at a record high from October last year to June, after which policymakers lowered it by 5 percentage points to 16%.

The government predicted an average exchange rate of 91.2 rubles per dollar for this year. The stability persists despite falling oil prices and new sanctions from the US and Europe, which increase pressure on state finances, reducing exporters' revenues when converted into rubles.

- the publication adds.

Support for the currency was also provided by foreign currency sales by the Bank of Russia, reflecting the operations of the Ministry of Finance, which manages yuan and gold from the National Welfare Fund to compensate for lost energy revenues.

According to the Ministry of Finance, budget revenues from oil and gas fell by 22% in the first 11 months of the year.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the ruble's growth this year puts it among the top five most profitable global assets in terms of spot profitability after platinum, silver, palladium, and gold.

For the central bank, a stronger ruble is desirable in the fight against inflation, and Governor Elvira Nabiullina has made it clear that the disinflationary effect has not yet run its course. But economists at Moscow's Stolypin Institute for Growth Economics warn that the strengthening ruble is increasingly becoming a threat.

Recall

In 2025, the trend towards nationalization in Russia intensified sharply: the authorities are actively seizing private companies, usually with subsequent resale to investors loyal to the Kremlin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

