Missile strike on Mykolaiv: 7 injured, damaged houses, post office branch

In Mykolaiv, as a result of a Russian missile strike on the evening of August 2, seven people were injured. Three private houses were destroyed, and another 23 private houses, 12 apartment buildings, six cars, a post office, and a building materials store were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), and the main department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Details

According to Vitaliy Kim, the missile strike on the regional center was carried out on August 2, at 22:01. As a result, three private houses were destroyed, and fires broke out.

Another 23 private houses, 12 apartment buildings, six cars, a post office, and a building materials store were damaged.

Seven people were injured - four of them received medical assistance on the spot. As of this morning, a 57-year-old and a 74-year-old man are in the hospital in moderate condition, and a 32-year-old man received outpatient care. - the official's post reads.

"Yesterday, August 2, and today, August 3, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community three times with FPV drones. There are no casualties," added the head of the Mykolaiv RMA.

Recall

On Saturday, August 2, Russian troops shelled civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv. Private houses were destroyed, and a number of residential buildings, including multi-story ones, were damaged.

Also on this day, Russia attacked Kherson with two guided aerial bombs, damaging the bridge to the Korabel microdistrict. Local residents are urged to evacuate due to complicated logistics and lack of gas.

On the night of August 3, Russian drones damaged private houses in Chuhuiv, as a result of which three women experienced an acute stress reaction. Emergency services are working at the scene.

In addition, on the night of August 3, Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, suffered more than 10 enemy UAV strikes. As a result of the attack, more than 10 residential buildings were engulfed in fire, and there are casualties.