Occupants shelled the central part of Borova village in Kharkiv region at about 12:35. The attack damaged the administrative building, educational institutions and vehicles.
Work continues in Kharkiv region to build fortifications and a circular defense of Izyum and Balakliya. The work is being carried out according to plan under the control of the military.
In the Kharkiv region, 4 people were burned alive and 2 suffered burns as a result of a forest fire. More than 1000 houses were destroyed and 60 people were evacuated. The cause could be Russian shelling.
A universal planning and correction module from a Russian aerial bomb was found in the field. Law enforcement officials note that such low-quality munitions are used to terrorize civilians.
Between August 1 and September 23, about 50 fires occurred in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region due to enemy shelling. The fire destroyed 116 households, 40 hectares of dry grass and 95 hectares of forest floor.
The strike on Kharkiv on the evening of September 21 injured 21 people, including three children: A 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl. Eight people are currently hospitalized.
In Kharkiv region, 467. 7 hectares are on fire, including 324.7 hectares of forests. The authorities are stepping up security measures: they are preparing evacuation plans, increasing firefighting supplies, and banning the storage of combustible materials near forests.
In Balakliya, Kharkiv region, 1168 hectares of forest are burning, and there is no threat to settlements. In the Poltava region, near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna, some fire centers are being extinguished after a large-scale fire was localized.
A forest fire near Balakliya in Kharkiv region has been extinguished for two days. The firefighting is complicated by forest mines and wind. 85 rescuers and 24 vehicles are involved.
SES rescuers extinguished a 43-hectare forest fire in the Balakliya forestry district of Kharkiv region. The firefighting operation lasted more than 4 days, no wildfires were allowed to spread, and no one was injured.
In Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a vehicle of the Hospitallers medical battalion with an FPV drone. Two volunteer medics were killed and three other civilians were injured.
A forest fire has been localized in the Balakliya forestry on an area of 43 hectares. Rescuers continue to fight the fire, with 59 people and 16 tankers involved. The head of the RMA claims that the enemy deliberately destroyed the forests.
Over the past day, 318 ecosystem fires occurred in Ukraine, destroying more than 233 hectares. Dnipropetrovska, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions were the most affected. The SES urges everyone to follow fire safety rules.
A fire broke out in a forest near Balakliya in the Kharkiv region and engulfed 30 hectares of forest. The fire is being extinguished by 72 rescuers, 14 tankers, 4 vehicles and 12 sappers of the State Emergency Service.
A former employee of the local heating network in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, who collaborated with the Russian occupation forces and participated in raids and repressions against civilians, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for collaboration.
A resident of Balakleya deliberately got a job in the occupation administration, created a communication station and repaired cables for the invaders.
The Security Service of Ukraine has prevented an attempt by the FSB to form an agent network in Kharkiv region to facilitate the breakthrough of Russian subversive groups and gather intelligence on Ukraine's defense.
According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, about 100 people in Volchansk were captured by Russian troops, and they were not allowed to evacuate under the threat of execution.
The 57-year-old ex-mayor of Balakleya agreed to cooperate with the Russian invaders during the temporary occupation of the city and handed over the settlement to them, in connection with which he was charged with high treason.
In Kharkiv, the SBU detained a collaborator who was collecting materials and preparing “information references” glorifying the Russian occupiers and denying their war crimes for Kremlin propagandists' talk shows on Russian TV channels.
In Balakliya, Kharkiv region, a local resident cooperated with the Russian occupiers, voluntarily working as the "chief accountant of the education department" during the occupation.
During the Russian air strike on Dergachi, where the Russians used guided aerial bombs, the occupiers targeted a power substation. The strike injured 4 people, including children.
As a result of a Russian missile attack on Balakliya, Kharkiv region, 13 people were wounded.
Russian troops shelled about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, but no attacks on Kharkiv itself were recorded over the past day.
The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Balakliya has increased to 11 wounded: the occupiers hit the railway station with an Iskander-M missile while a train was in motion.
the Russian army fired an Iskander-M missile with a high-explosive warhead at Balakliya in Kharkiv region, injuring 10 people.
Due to enemy shelling, temporary changes are being made to suburban train traffic in Kharkiv region for today and tomorrow.
As a result of the Russian attack on the Balakliya railway station, 10 people are wounded and the station building and an electric train are damaged.
Three railroad workers were killed and seven wounded as a result of massive Russian attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia in Donetsk region.
Eight people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the Balakliya railway station as a passenger train was passing.