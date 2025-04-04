$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11912 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

06:32 PM • 20779 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60031 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205880 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118382 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384736 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305954 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213000 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243833 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254907 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125105 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205893 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384751 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251079 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305964 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 140 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11756 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40250 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68454 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54411 views
Occupants attack Borova in Kharkiv region: administrative building and educational institutions damaged

Occupants shelled the central part of Borova village in Kharkiv region at about 12:35. The attack damaged the administrative building, educational institutions and vehicles.

Society • January 2, 01:20 PM • 27670 views

Sinegubov on strengthening the defense of Izyum and Balakliya: work is going according to plan

Work continues in Kharkiv region to build fortifications and a circular defense of Izyum and Balakliya. The work is being carried out according to plan under the control of the military.

War • January 1, 01:29 PM • 27781 views

Four people burned alive in a forest fire in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, 4 people were burned alive and 2 suffered burns as a result of a forest fire. More than 1000 houses were destroyed and 60 people were evacuated. The cause could be Russian shelling.

Society • October 3, 10:36 AM • 14198 views

Law enforcement officers showed what the “wings” of the Russian bombs with which Russia attacks Kharkiv every day look like

A universal planning and correction module from a Russian aerial bomb was found in the field. Law enforcement officials note that such low-quality munitions are used to terrorize civilians.

War • September 25, 07:24 PM • 56591 views

50 fires started in Chernihiv region since August due to Russian shelling - RMA

Between August 1 and September 23, about 50 fires occurred in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region due to enemy shelling. The fire destroyed 116 households, 40 hectares of dry grass and 95 hectares of forest floor.

War • September 24, 03:45 PM • 22676 views

Eight injured hospitalized, one woman in serious condition - RMA clarifies the consequences of the strike on Kharkiv

The strike on Kharkiv on the evening of September 21 injured 21 people, including three children: A 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl. Eight people are currently hospitalized.

War • September 22, 06:27 AM • 32334 views

115 fires were recorded in Kharkiv region: Regional State Administration instructed to update evacuation plans

In Kharkiv region, 467. 7 hectares are on fire, including 324.7 hectares of forests. The authorities are stepping up security measures: they are preparing evacuation plans, increasing firefighting supplies, and banning the storage of combustible materials near forests.

Society • September 20, 01:18 PM • 13638 views

More than 1160 hectares of forest are burning in Balakliya, and there are separate fire centers in Poltava region

In Balakliya, Kharkiv region, 1168 hectares of forest are burning, and there is no threat to settlements. In the Poltava region, near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna, some fire centers are being extinguished after a large-scale fire was localized.

Society • September 20, 12:25 PM • 26922 views

Large-scale forest fire in Kharkiv region continues for the second day: extinguishing is difficult due to mines

A forest fire near Balakliya in Kharkiv region has been extinguished for two days. The firefighting is complicated by forest mines and wind. 85 rescuers and 24 vehicles are involved.

Crimes and emergencies • September 19, 08:23 AM • 13418 views

Large-scale forest fire extinguished in Kharkiv region after 4 days

SES rescuers extinguished a 43-hectare forest fire in the Balakliya forestry district of Kharkiv region. The firefighting operation lasted more than 4 days, no wildfires were allowed to spread, and no one was injured.

Society • August 16, 12:54 PM • 15592 views

In Kharkiv region, occupants attacked a Hospitaller vehicle with an FPV drone, two medics were killed

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a vehicle of the Hospitallers medical battalion with an FPV drone. Two volunteer medics were killed and three other civilians were injured.

War • August 14, 02:56 PM • 29941 views

Extinguishing for the second day: large-scale forest fire was contained in the Kharkiv region

A forest fire has been localized in the Balakliya forestry on an area of 43 hectares. Rescuers continue to fight the fire, with 59 people and 16 tankers involved. The head of the RMA claims that the enemy deliberately destroyed the forests.

Crimes and emergencies • August 14, 12:13 PM • 13763 views

318 natural fires occurred in Ukraine in 24hours: forests and dry vegetation are burning

Over the past day, 318 ecosystem fires occurred in Ukraine, destroying more than 233 hectares. Dnipropetrovska, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions were the most affected. The SES urges everyone to follow fire safety rules.

Society • August 14, 08:00 AM • 16383 views

Large-scale forest fire near Balakliya: 30 hectares of forest are burning

A fire broke out in a forest near Balakliya in the Kharkiv region and engulfed 30 hectares of forest. The fire is being extinguished by 72 rescuers, 14 tankers, 4 vehicles and 12 sappers of the State Emergency Service.

Events • August 13, 04:26 PM • 19002 views

A collaborator of the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation", which operated after the seizure of Balakliya, will spend 13 years behind bars

A former employee of the local heating network in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, who collaborated with the Russian occupation forces and participated in raids and repressions against civilians, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for collaboration.

War • July 9, 01:42 PM • 21119 views

Set up a communication system for the invaders: a resident of Kharkiv region is suspected of collaborating

A resident of Balakleya deliberately got a job in the occupation administration, created a communication station and repaired cables for the invaders.

Crimes and emergencies • June 19, 04:02 PM • 14045 views

Formed "support groups" for breakthrough of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups to Kharkiv: FSB agent exposed

The Security Service of Ukraine has prevented an attempt by the FSB to form an agent network in Kharkiv region to facilitate the breakthrough of Russian subversive groups and gather intelligence on Ukraine's defense.

War • May 23, 08:22 AM • 52983 views

Sinegubov: 100 people who remained in Volchansk were actually captured by the Russians

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, about 100 people in Volchansk were captured by Russian troops, and they were not allowed to evacuate under the threat of execution.

Society • May 21, 02:30 PM • 19126 views

In Kharkiv region, the ex-mayor of Balakleya, who "handed over" the city to the invaders, will be tried: he faces life in prison

The 57-year-old ex-mayor of Balakleya agreed to cooperate with the Russian invaders during the temporary occupation of the city and handed over the settlement to them, in connection with which he was charged with high treason.

War • May 21, 12:56 PM • 14580 views

Gathering materials for Russian propagandists: Kharkiv detains collaborator who worked for Kremlin media

In Kharkiv, the SBU detained a collaborator who was collecting materials and preparing “information references” glorifying the Russian occupiers and denying their war crimes for Kremlin propagandists' talk shows on Russian TV channels.

Crimes and emergencies • May 1, 07:24 AM • 17629 views

Kharkiv Region Prosecutor's Office: Collaborator exposed in Balakliya, served with notice of suspicion

In Balakliya, Kharkiv region, a local resident cooperated with the Russian occupiers, voluntarily working as the "chief accountant of the education department" during the occupation.

War • April 27, 08:31 AM • 22329 views

Air strike on Dergachi: Russians targeted a power substation

During the Russian air strike on Dergachi, where the Russians used guided aerial bombs, the occupiers targeted a power substation. The strike injured 4 people, including children.

Society • April 26, 12:04 PM • 13894 views

Russia's attack on Balakliya: 13 wounded already reported

As a result of a Russian missile attack on Balakliya, Kharkiv region, 13 people were wounded.

War • April 26, 10:24 AM • 17279 views

No Russian strikes in Kharkiv over 24 hours, enemy fired at Kharkiv with missiles and CABs - RMA

Russian troops shelled about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, but no attacks on Kharkiv itself were recorded over the past day.

War • April 26, 05:57 AM • 17588 views

Russia's attack on Balakliya: the number of victims increased to 11

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Balakliya has increased to 11 wounded: the occupiers hit the railway station with an Iskander-M missile while a train was in motion.

War • April 25, 07:07 PM • 74863 views

Russia's attack on Balakliya: preliminary, the enemy struck with an Iskander-M missile

the Russian army fired an Iskander-M missile with a high-explosive warhead at Balakliya in Kharkiv region, injuring 10 people.

War • April 25, 06:46 PM • 33712 views

Due to hostile attacks, temporary changes have been made to suburban train traffic in Kharkiv region - Ukrzaliznytsia

Due to enemy shelling, temporary changes are being made to suburban train traffic in Kharkiv region for today and tomorrow.

Society • April 25, 05:10 PM • 22377 views

Russian attack on Balakliya railway station injures 10 people

As a result of the Russian attack on the Balakliya railway station, 10 people are wounded and the station building and an electric train are damaged.

War • April 25, 05:01 PM • 19953 views

Russian Federation attacks Ukrzaliznytsia facilities: three employees killed, seven injured

Three railroad workers were killed and seven wounded as a result of massive Russian attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia in Donetsk region.

War • April 25, 04:45 PM • 23344 views

Russian strike on Balakleya: the number of victims increased to 8

Eight people were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on the Balakliya railway station as a passenger train was passing.

War • April 25, 04:14 PM • 19744 views