Enemy attacked a mobile Ukrposhta branch in Sumy region, shelled branches in two other regions

Russian troops attacked a mobile Ukrposhta branch in Sumy region with a drone, and shelled branches in two other regions, Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi said on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, we at Ukrposhta had a difficult night and morning. In Sumy region, an enemy drone hit our mobile branch. Many thanks to the driver, thanks to whose actions everyone remained alive - Smilianskyi wrote

According to him, "the crew is currently undergoing a medical examination."

As the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov clarified, "in the Sumy district, a Ukrposhta car came under enemy attack." According to him, a Russian drone attacked the postal car in the morning "in one of the villages of Mykolaiv rural community." He added: "The driver and an employee were injured. They drove to the hospital on their own - doctors are currently examining them." The car, according to him, was damaged.

"Also, at night, the enemy shelled our branches in Zaporizhzhia (Nataliivka village) and Kharkiv (Balakliia city) regions. Three different parts of our infrastructure were hit. In the morning, the team is already working on restoration, and, as always, I am confident that everything will be working by the end of the day," Smilianskyi said.

"The main thing is that all employees are alive, and we will restore the property," the head of Ukrposhta emphasized.

In Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian drone injured two Ukrposhta employees