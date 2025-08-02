Enemy attacked a mobile Ukrposhta branch in Sumy region, shelled branches in two other regions

$41.710.00
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Senator Graham: Trump seeks peace with Russia, but he's not to be trifled with
August 2, 12:47 AM
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires
August 2, 02:22 AM
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal
August 2, 03:00 AM
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plants
August 2, 03:20 AM
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"
07:35 AM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
August 1, 11:54 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Joe Biden
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
July 31, 02:00 PM
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
July 30, 01:21 PM
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Oil
Boeing Starliner
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Enemy attacked a mobile Ukrposhta branch in Sumy region, shelled branches in two other regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In Sumy region, an enemy drone hit a mobile Ukrposhta branch, injuring the driver and an employee. Branches in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions were also shelled, but all employees are alive.

Enemy attacked a mobile Ukrposhta branch in Sumy region, shelled branches in two other regions

Russian troops attacked a mobile Ukrposhta branch in Sumy region with a drone, and shelled branches in two other regions, Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi said on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Today, we at Ukrposhta had a difficult night and morning. In Sumy region, an enemy drone hit our mobile branch. Many thanks to the driver, thanks to whose actions everyone remained alive

According to him, "the crew is currently undergoing a medical examination."

As the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov clarified, "in the Sumy district, a Ukrposhta car came under enemy attack." According to him, a Russian drone attacked the postal car in the morning "in one of the villages of Mykolaiv rural community." He added: "The driver and an employee were injured. They drove to the hospital on their own - doctors are currently examining them." The car, according to him, was damaged.

"Also, at night, the enemy shelled our branches in Zaporizhzhia (Nataliivka village) and Kharkiv (Balakliia city) regions. Three different parts of our infrastructure were hit. In the morning, the team is already working on restoration, and, as always, I am confident that everything will be working by the end of the day," Smilianskyi said.

"The main thing is that all employees are alive, and we will restore the property," the head of Ukrposhta emphasized.

In Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian drone injured two Ukrposhta employees
21.05.25, 16:08

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Balakliia
Ukrposhta