In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone injured two Ukrposhta employees

In the Zaporizhzhia region, two employees of Ukrposhta were injured as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, announced on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Two employees of Ukrposhta were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district. The Russians attacked the Ukrposhta car with an fpv drone in the village of Prymorske - wrote Fedorov.

According to him, the car was damaged.

"The driver and passenger were injured. They are receiving all the necessary assistance," Fedorov noted.

