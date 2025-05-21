In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone injured two Ukrposhta employees

$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 14091 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 35604 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 44706 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 54586 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137715 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 83406 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 122140 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 242685 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 87341 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 207668 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Погода
+23°
4m/s
34%
747mm
Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 152623 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 271185 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 148956 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 111984 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 105432 views
Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone injured two Ukrposhta employees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a Ukrposhta car in Prymorske. The driver and a female passenger were injured, and the car was damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone injured two Ukrposhta employees

In the Zaporizhzhia region, two employees of Ukrposhta were injured as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, announced on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Two employees of Ukrposhta were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district. The Russians attacked the Ukrposhta car with an fpv drone in the village of Prymorske

- wrote Fedorov.

According to him, the car was damaged.

"The driver and passenger were injured. They are receiving all the necessary assistance," Fedorov noted.

Damaged apartments, private houses and outbuildings: occupiers carried out 450 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in a day21.05.25, 08:03 • 2904 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrposhta
Ivan Fedorov
