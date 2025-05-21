In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone injured two Ukrposhta employees
Kyiv • UNN
In the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a Ukrposhta car in Prymorske. The driver and a female passenger were injured, and the car was damaged.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, two employees of Ukrposhta were injured as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, announced on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Two employees of Ukrposhta were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Vasylivka district. The Russians attacked the Ukrposhta car with an fpv drone in the village of Prymorske
According to him, the car was damaged.
"The driver and passenger were injured. They are receiving all the necessary assistance," Fedorov noted.
