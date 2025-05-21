Damaged apartments, private houses and outbuildings: occupiers carried out 450 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in a day
On May 20, the Russians carried out 450 attacks on 8 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, UAV attacks and artillery shelling. Houses were damaged, but civilians were not injured.
During the day of May 20, the occupiers launched 450 strikes on 8 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, the enemy, in particular, carried out 15 air strikes on Huliaipole, Shcherbaky and Chervone. In addition:
- 267 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka;
- 4 MLRS attacks covered Kamianske, Huliaipole and Novodarivka;
- 164 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.
"There were 4 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and outbuildings. Civilians were not injured," Fedorov summarized.
