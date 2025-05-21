Damaged apartments, private houses and outbuildings: occupiers carried out 450 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in a day

During the day of May 20, the occupiers launched 450 strikes on 8 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the enemy, in particular, carried out 15 air strikes on Huliaipole, Shcherbaky and Chervone. In addition:

267 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka;

4 MLRS attacks covered Kamianske, Huliaipole and Novodarivka;

164 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

"There were 4 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and outbuildings. Civilians were not injured," Fedorov summarized.

Recall

In the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, a whole family was injured as a result of falling debris from a downed UAV. A house, a car and other structures were also damaged.

