Russians massively attacked Sumy with "Shaheds" in the early morning: consequences of the strikes

On the night of Wednesday, May 21, the enemy launched a massive attack on Sumy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the acting mayor Artem Kobzar and the head of the Sumy MVA Serhiy Kryvosheienko.

Details

According to Kobzar, enterprises were damaged as a result of the enemy attack, and some areas of the city are temporarily without electricity.

The enemy attacked two enterprises in the city with "Shahed" type strike UAVs. 5 hits were recorded on one of the objects, and 2 on the other. There is no information about deaths or injuries yet - said the acting mayor of Sumy.

In turn, Kryvosheenko said that one injured person is already known.

Power lines were damaged, part of the city was left without electricity, including water supply facilities of the city. Emergency recovery works are being carried out to restore power supply - said the head of the Sumy MVA.

He added that the city's critical infrastructure facilities are being transferred to generators.

Reminder

On May 14, the Russians struck Sumy with a missile strike. The enemy targeted an object of industrial infrastructure. As a result of the attack, three people died.

