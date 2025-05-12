On the outskirts of Sumy, an enemy drone attacked the car of energy workers: one dead and 3 wounded reported.

On the outskirts of Sumy, an enemy drone attacked a car of energy workers, according to preliminary data, one person died and three others were injured, said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov and the Sumy City Military Administration on Monday, writes UNN.

An enemy UAV attacked a car of energy workers in the Sumy community. Preliminary data indicates that one person died - said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on Facebook.

"A strike was carried out on a service car of one of the critical infrastructure enterprises, which was located on the outskirts of the city of Sumy. As a result of the strike, preliminarily, 1 person died, three were injured", - specified the Sumy City Military Administration on Telegram.

As Hryhorov pointed out, the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.



Supplement

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as a result of Russian shelling of the region over the past day, one person died and one was injured. Yesterday, a resident of the Vorozhbyan community, born in 1953, who was hospitalized on May 5 after the explosion of a KAB, died in the hospital. As a result of the UAV strike, a resident of the Vorozhbyan community, born in 1986, was injured.

During the day, from the morning of May 11 to the morning of May 12, Russian troops, according to the Regional Military Administration, carried out almost 90 shellings of 33 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used MLRS, FPV drones and dropping of VOG from UAVs: 20 MLRS strikes; 40 FPV drone attacks; more than 10 VOG drops from UAVs.

As reported in the Regional Military Administration, civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: including a car repair shop in the Sumy community; a civil infrastructure object was damaged in the Vorozhbyan community.