On the outskirts of Sumy, an enemy drone attacked the car of energy workers: one dead and 3 wounded reported.

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 52 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 8000 views

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Exclusive
06:50 AM • 14128 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
06:38 AM • 21171 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
05:40 AM • 37060 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 28191 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 44922 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 67561 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 84198 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 97958 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
41%
748mm
Popular news

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 28594 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 24955 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 26020 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 21518 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 22693 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 8000 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 22878 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 37060 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 68613 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 176145 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 10698 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 22952 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 30819 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 111815 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 60084 views
Actual

Facebook

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

On the outskirts of Sumy, an enemy drone attacked the car of energy workers: one dead and 3 wounded reported.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

On the outskirts of Sumy, a service car was fired upon. According to preliminary data, one person died and three more were injured, reported by the MVA.

On the outskirts of Sumy, an enemy drone attacked the car of energy workers: one dead and 3 wounded reported.

On the outskirts of Sumy, an enemy drone attacked a car of energy workers, according to preliminary data, one person died and three others were injured, said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov and the Sumy City Military Administration on Monday, writes UNN.

An enemy UAV attacked a car of energy workers in the Sumy community. Preliminary data indicates that one person died

- said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on Facebook.

"A strike was carried out on a service car of one of the critical infrastructure enterprises, which was located on the outskirts of the city of Sumy. As a result of the strike, preliminarily, 1 person died, three were injured", - specified the Sumy City Military Administration on Telegram.

As Hryhorov pointed out, the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

Supplement

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as a result of Russian shelling of the region over the past day, one person died and one was injured. Yesterday, a resident of the Vorozhbyan community, born in 1953, who was hospitalized on May 5 after the explosion of a KAB, died in the hospital. As a result of the UAV strike, a resident of the Vorozhbyan community, born in 1986, was injured.

During the day, from the morning of May 11 to the morning of May 12, Russian troops, according to the Regional Military Administration, carried out almost 90 shellings of 33 settlements in 12 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shellings were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used MLRS, FPV drones and dropping of VOG from UAVs: 20 MLRS strikes; 40 FPV drone attacks; more than 10 VOG drops from UAVs.

As reported in the Regional Military Administration, civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: including a car repair shop in the Sumy community; a civil infrastructure object was damaged in the Vorozhbyan community.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sums
Brent
$65.60
Bitcoin
$104,462.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.78
Золото
$3,227.66
Ethereum
$2,552.42