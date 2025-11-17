Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region at night, there is damage including civilian vessels and power outages, due to enemy strikes in Donetsk region there are water and heat supply interruptions, in Kharkiv region Russia attacked energy facilities, in Dnipropetrovsk region - railway, said on Monday Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, Russia launched drone attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. As a result of the attack, port equipment and several civilian vessels that were near the berths were damaged. In one of the ports, there are power outages - specialists are already working to restore it. - Kuleba wrote.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, there were no casualties.

He reported on the consequences of enemy attacks in three more regions:

as a result of shelling of critical infrastructure in Donetsk region , about 30,000 subscribers were left without water supply, and another 20,000 without heat. Restoration work is ongoing;

, about 30,000 subscribers were left without water supply, and another 20,000 without heat. Restoration work is ongoing; missile strikes on residential buildings in Balakliia, Kharkiv region , claimed the lives of three people. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Another 10 people were injured. They are being provided with all necessary assistance. In addition, the enemy attacked energy facilities in the region;

, claimed the lives of three people. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Another 10 people were injured. They are being provided with all necessary assistance. In addition, the enemy attacked energy facilities in the region; in Dnipropetrovsk region, UAV strikes damaged railway infrastructure. No casualties.

