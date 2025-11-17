$42.040.02
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3240 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 638 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
05:28 AM • 8448 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
04:30 AM • 7436 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 22116 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 39534 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 32802 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 59481 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 32390 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 36955 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Treasury Secretary: Trump's $2,000 payments require congressional approvalNovember 16, 10:38 PM • 7664 views
Switzerland persuaded Trump to lower US tariffs with gold and a Rolex watch - AxiosNovember 16, 11:40 PM • 4874 views
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 10598 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General Staff02:30 AM • 7494 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing02:59 AM • 20315 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 3242 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 59481 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 55544 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 107811 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 90905 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Donald Tusk
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Warsaw
UNN Lite
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 12417 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 31961 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 107811 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 40293 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 55822 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Heating
FIFA (video game series)

Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight, damaging civilian vessels and causing power outages. In Donetsk region, there are water and heat supply disruptions, in Kharkiv region, Russia attacked energy facilities, and in Dnipropetrovsk region, it attacked the railway.

Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region at night, there is damage including civilian vessels and power outages, due to enemy strikes in Donetsk region there are water and heat supply interruptions, in Kharkiv region Russia attacked energy facilities, in Dnipropetrovsk region - railway, said on Monday Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, Russia launched drone attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. As a result of the attack, port equipment and several civilian vessels that were near the berths were damaged. In one of the ports, there are power outages - specialists are already working to restore it.

- Kuleba wrote.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, there were no casualties.

He reported on the consequences of enemy attacks in three more regions:

  • as a result of shelling of critical infrastructure in Donetsk region, about 30,000 subscribers were left without water supply, and another 20,000 without heat. Restoration work is ongoing;
    • missile strikes on residential buildings in Balakliia, Kharkiv region, claimed the lives of three people. Sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Another 10 people were injured. They are being provided with all necessary assistance. In addition, the enemy attacked energy facilities in the region;
      • in Dnipropetrovsk region, UAV strikes damaged railway infrastructure. No casualties.

        Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing17.11.25, 04:59 • 20525 views

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
        Energy
        Heating
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        War in Ukraine
        Power outage
        Blackout
        Electricity
        Donetsk Oblast
        Kharkiv Oblast
        Odesa Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Balakliia