Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing

The death toll from Russia's night missile attack on the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, has risen to three. This was reported by Vitaliy Karabanov, head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, 10 more people were injured, including children born in 2011, 2007, and 2010.

Nine injured people have been hospitalized, and one person is receiving outpatient medical care. Everyone is being provided with the necessary treatment. - Karabanov clarified.

He stated that calls regarding possible casualties continue to come in.

"Rescuers, medics, and emergency services continue to work at the scene," added the head of the Balakliia CMA.

Recall

Russian troops attacked the central part of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast with two missiles on the night of November 17. The hits occurred near apartment buildings. Previously, one person was reported killed and five injured, including a 14-year-old girl.

