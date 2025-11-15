Occupiers hit police car with drone in Kharkiv region: law enforcement officer killed

In the Kharkiv district, Russian military forces struck a service vehicle with an FPV drone. A police officer was killed. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Details

"In the Kharkiv region, the police documented the consequences of war crimes committed by the Russian military. Over the past day, the enemy shelled settlements in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Lozova districts with various types of weapons. The occupiers used guided aerial bombs and drones against the civilian population. In the Kharkiv district, Russian military forces struck a service vehicle with an FPV drone. A police officer was killed," the report states.

It is also noted that the occupiers struck the city of Lozova with a KAB, as a result of which apartment buildings and private houses, outbuildings and cars, premises of enterprises, garage boxes, and a veterinary laboratory were damaged.

The enemy shelled the Bohodukhiv district with guided aerial bombs and drones. Private houses, outbuildings, a car, and power grids were damaged. - added the police.

Recall

In the Kherson region, on the morning of November 15, Russian shelling again claimed the lives of civilians – two people died within a few hours, and another woman was injured.