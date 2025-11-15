Occupiers hit police car with drone in Kharkiv region: law enforcement officer killed

$42.060.00
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
07:45 AM • 12123 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 30398 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 49372 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 36763 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 33053 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 27535 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18410 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 52653 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 47213 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Popular news
Hungary will redirect its €1.5 million from the European Peace Facility to the Lebanese army, not the Ukrainian Armed Forces - SzijjártóNovember 15, 02:04 AM • 10551 views
US successfully tests B61-12 tactical thermonuclear aerial bomb: detailsNovember 15, 04:58 AM • 10970 views
Scientists have discovered a way to curb anxiety by influencing brain neurons05:29 AM • 3710 views
Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district - State Emergency ServicePhoto05:46 AM • 4638 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: death toll rises to 707:49 AM • 8056 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 52649 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 47209 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 35824 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 60422 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 288515 views
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 16329 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 52649 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 21212 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 37688 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 85440 views
Occupiers hit police car with drone in Kharkiv region: law enforcement officer killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

In the Kharkiv district, Russian troops attacked a service vehicle with an FPV drone, killing a police officer. The occupiers also shelled other settlements in the Kharkiv region, using guided aerial bombs and drones.

Occupiers hit police car with drone in Kharkiv region: law enforcement officer killed

In the Kharkiv district, Russian military forces struck a service vehicle with an FPV drone. A police officer was killed. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

Details

"In the Kharkiv region, the police documented the consequences of war crimes committed by the Russian military. Over the past day, the enemy shelled settlements in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, and Lozova districts with various types of weapons. The occupiers used guided aerial bombs and drones against the civilian population. In the Kharkiv district, Russian military forces struck a service vehicle with an FPV drone. A police officer was killed," the report states.

It is also noted that the occupiers struck the city of Lozova with a KAB, as a result of which apartment buildings and private houses, outbuildings and cars, premises of enterprises, garage boxes, and a veterinary laboratory were damaged.

The enemy shelled the Bohodukhiv district with guided aerial bombs and drones. Private houses, outbuildings, a car, and power grids were damaged.

- added the police.

Recall

In the Kherson region, on the morning of November 15, Russian shelling again claimed the lives of civilians – two people died within a few hours, and another woman was injured.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Lozova
Kherson Oblast