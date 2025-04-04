General Staff: situation on the frontline escalated, fighting in Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village

The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.