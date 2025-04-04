11 civilians were injured as a result of a double rocket attack on Zlatopol, Lozova district. An administrative building, 16 residential buildings and other objects were damaged and a fire broke out.
A 42-year-old man from the Lozova district has been raping his daughters, aged 10 and 13, since the spring of 2022. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison and is being held without bail.
There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.
According to the General Staff, as of 16:00 on Saturday, 72 combat engagements took place. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where more than a third of all attacks took place.
Over the past day, 132 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, making 4698 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in different directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
An accident occurred at an intersection in Lozova, one car overturned. A 35-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter were hospitalized with moderate injuries. Police opened a criminal investigation.
In the morning of July 25, Russian troops attacked Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region with three UAVs. One person was injured, several houses and cars were damaged, and 3 people died in the region over the past day.
Russian troops conducted an air strike on the residential sector of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack injured three people and damaged at least 6 buildings and other infrastructure.
A Russian missile attack on Lozova in Kharkiv region killed two men and wounded four others. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out with Iskander missiles.
A Russian missile strike on Lozova in Kharkiv region injured at least 4 people, killing one. Rescuers continue to search for 2 more people under the rubble.
The enemy attacked Lozova and Kharkiv, launching rocket attacks on infrastructure and residential areas. There are casualties and search operations are underway. Authorities are preparing for possible power outages.
The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.
As a result of Russian shelling in 27 settlements in Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed, including a 73-year-old woman, and 6 others were injured.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled several settlements, damaging residential buildings and injuring civilians, including a 16-year-old girl.
On April 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and settlements in Kharkiv, Izyum, and Kupiansk districts, resulting in casualties and damage to residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure.
Public transportation in Kharkiv has been affected by the power outage: some trolleybus routes are running on shortened routes or are not working.
russians attacked Kharkiv with drones, damaging a private house and injuring a 62-year-old man. Fortunately, the hostile attacks by the Shahedis in Lozova and Kharkiv districts did not result in any casualties.
Russian troops launched a night attack on Kharkiv and the region, striking energy infrastructure and residential areas, causing casualties: 4 killed and 12 wounded.
Russian drone strikes in Kharkiv region killed 4 people, including 3 rescuers and a 68-year-old woman, injured 12 others, and damaged residential buildings, shops, and infrastructure.
Four people were killed and 12 wounded in a night attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops using Shahid drones.
A house caught fire in Kharkiv region as a result of a nighttime shelling. One person was wounded in the last day as a result of Russian attacks in the region.
Russian missile and drone attacks damaged TV and radio infrastructure in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, temporarily suspending broadcasting in several cities.
Russian troops attacked residential buildings and a non-residential building in Kharkiv with a drone and a missile, damaging a hospital in Velykyi Burluk and residential buildings in Lozova.
Two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a private house in Lozova, Kharkiv region, because they left a stove flap closed while using natural gas as fuel.
Kharkiv region plans to resume traditional full-time education on September 1, 2024, starting with Lozova and Krasnohrad districts.
Starting March 2, 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a new night train between Kharkiv and Dnipro, which will provide an alternative to travel between the two largest cities in eastern Ukraine.
A catering factory has opened in the Kyiv region, where up to 10,000 meals a day can be prepared. Another similar facility is planned to open soon in the Kharkiv region.