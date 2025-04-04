$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12530 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21972 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60887 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207382 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119140 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386293 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306865 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213107 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243891 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254945 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126427 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207382 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386293 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251730 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306865 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 646 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12012 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41244 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69390 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55319 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Lozova

News by theme

Number of victims of Russian missile strikes on Zlatopol increased to 11: destruction shown

11 civilians were injured as a result of a double rocket attack on Zlatopol, Lozova district. An administrative building, 16 residential buildings and other objects were damaged and a fire broke out.

Society • December 10, 12:30 PM • 20189 views

Man who systematically raped his underage daughters detained in Kharkiv

A 42-year-old man from the Lozova district has been raping his daughters, aged 10 and 13, since the spring of 2022. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison and is being held without bail.

Crimes and emergencies • October 14, 01:38 PM • 12919 views

General Staff: 145 combat engagements over the day, almost a third in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

War • August 19, 05:43 AM • 54536 views

72 combat engagements took place in the frontline since the beginning of the day, most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

According to the General Staff, as of 16:00 on Saturday, 72 combat engagements took place. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, where more than a third of all attacks took place.

War • August 17, 01:54 PM • 41287 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 132 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the past day, 132 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 70 air strikes, making 4698 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled the attacks in different directions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

War • August 17, 08:04 AM • 41926 views

One of the cars overturned as a result of the impact: a father and his 3-year-old daughter were injured in a road accident in Kharkiv region

An accident occurred at an intersection in Lozova, one car overturned. A 35-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter were hospitalized with moderate injuries. Police opened a criminal investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • August 7, 01:52 PM • 14495 views

The enemy struck Kharkiv region with three KABS in the morning: there is a casualty, a house burned down

In the morning of July 25, Russian troops attacked Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region with three UAVs. One person was injured, several houses and cars were damaged, and 3 people died in the region over the past day.

War • July 25, 06:05 AM • 31215 views

Air strike on Kharkiv: the prosecutor's office showed the consequences of hitting the residential sector

Russian troops conducted an air strike on the residential sector of the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The attack injured three people and damaged at least 6 buildings and other infrastructure.

Society • July 24, 05:15 PM • 34725 views

Iskander strike on Lozova: two people killed, 4 more wounded

A Russian missile attack on Lozova in Kharkiv region killed two men and wounded four others. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out with Iskander missiles.

War • July 24, 04:33 PM • 36540 views

Russian strike on Lozova: the number of casualties has increased, at least one person has been killed

A Russian missile strike on Lozova in Kharkiv region injured at least 4 people, killing one. Rescuers continue to search for 2 more people under the rubble.

Society • July 24, 01:16 PM • 25105 views

Russian army launched a missile attack on infrastructure in Lozova: 3 injured, 4 sought

The enemy attacked Lozova and Kharkiv, launching rocket attacks on infrastructure and residential areas. There are casualties and search operations are underway. Authorities are preparing for possible power outages.

War • July 24, 10:58 AM • 48577 views

General Staff: situation on the frontline escalated, fighting in Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village

The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.

War • May 20, 09:05 AM • 37859 views

Kharkiv region: Russians bombed Vovchansk in the morning: 73-year-old woman killed

As a result of Russian shelling in 27 settlements in Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed, including a 73-year-old woman, and 6 others were injured.

War • May 12, 06:34 AM • 60664 views

Enemy hits with KABs in Kharkiv region, teenager among wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled several settlements, damaging residential buildings and injuring civilians, including a 16-year-old girl.

War • May 7, 05:30 AM • 25990 views

Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on Kharkiv and Lozivske, there are dead and wounded

On April 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and settlements in Kharkiv, Izyum, and Kupiansk districts, resulting in casualties and damage to residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure.

War • April 7, 07:02 AM • 40109 views

Public transportation in Kharkiv has been changed due to the lack of electricity

Public transportation in Kharkiv has been affected by the power outage: some trolleybus routes are running on shortened routes or are not working.

War • April 7, 06:25 AM • 42859 views

Occupants attack Kharkiv with drones: civilians suffer

russians attacked Kharkiv with drones, damaging a private house and injuring a 62-year-old man. Fortunately, the hostile attacks by the Shahedis in Lozova and Kharkiv districts did not result in any casualties.

War • April 7, 04:52 AM • 107272 views

Russia's night attack on Kharkiv region: Syniehubov reports on Zmiivska TPP, damage control continues

Russian troops launched a night attack on Kharkiv and the region, striking energy infrastructure and residential areas, causing casualties: 4 killed and 12 wounded.

War • April 4, 05:49 AM • 27781 views

Russia's night attack on Kharkiv and the region: there were hits to the energy infrastructure, the prosecutor's office showed the consequences

Russian drone strikes in Kharkiv region killed 4 people, including 3 rescuers and a 68-year-old woman, injured 12 others, and damaged residential buildings, shops, and infrastructure.

War • April 4, 05:25 AM • 37324 views

Consequences of the night attack on Kharkiv: four people killed, 12 wounded

Four people were killed and 12 wounded in a night attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops using Shahid drones.

Society • April 4, 04:48 AM • 46298 views

At night, a fire broke out in Kharkiv region due to a "Shahed" attack, one person was injured in the day as a result of Russian shelling

A house caught fire in Kharkiv region as a result of a nighttime shelling. One person was wounded in the last day as a result of Russian attacks in the region.

War • March 15, 06:43 AM • 32463 views

Occupants carry out massive attacks on TV and radio infrastructure in Kharkiv and Sumy regions: broadcasting is suspended in a number of cities

Russian missile and drone attacks damaged TV and radio infrastructure in Kharkiv and Sumy regions, temporarily suspending broadcasting in several cities.

War • March 14, 02:56 PM • 31145 views

Russian army attacked Kharkiv and region with drones and missile in the morning, damaging houses and hospital: the consequences were shown

Russian troops attacked residential buildings and a non-residential building in Kharkiv with a drone and a missile, damaging a hospital in Velykyi Burluk and residential buildings in Lozova.

War • March 14, 06:29 AM • 26135 views

A couple dies in Kharkiv region due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a private house in Lozova, Kharkiv region, because they left a stove flap closed while using natural gas as fuel.

Crimes and emergencies • March 7, 10:04 AM • 27906 views

Kharkiv region plans to resume offline education on September 1, 2024

Kharkiv region plans to resume traditional full-time education on September 1, 2024, starting with Lozova and Krasnohrad districts.

Society • February 17, 01:23 AM • 73981 views

Ukrzaliznytsia launches a new train from Kharkiv to Dnipro in March

Starting March 2, 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia will launch a new night train between Kharkiv and Dnipro, which will provide an alternative to travel between the two largest cities in eastern Ukraine.

Society • February 9, 12:12 PM • 23883 views

First in Ukraine: a factory-kitchen for catering in educational institutions opened in Kyiv region

A catering factory has opened in the Kyiv region, where up to 10,000 meals a day can be prepared. Another similar facility is planned to open soon in the Kharkiv region.

Society • December 19, 10:48 AM • 29149 views