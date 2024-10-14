Man who systematically raped his underage daughters detained in Kharkiv
A 42-year-old man from the Lozova district has been raping his daughters, aged 10 and 13, since the spring of 2022. The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison and is being held without bail.
In one of the villages of Lozova district, a 42-year-old man was detained for raping his daughters, aged 13 and 10.
Under the procedural supervision of the Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, a 42-year-old man was served a notice of suspicion of rape of persons under the age of 14 (Part 4 of Art. 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, a resident of a village in the Lozova district has been systematically raping his daughters since the spring of 2022. The girls were 10 and 13 years old when the crime began. The man did it when he was alone with the children and forced them to keep silent about it.
The criminal activities continued until October of this year, when law enforcement agencies exposed the suspect.
Based on the prosecution's motion, the court decided to take the man into custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to 15 years in prison.
