The cause of death of Hollywood star, Oscar winner Gene Hackman, has been determined

According to the examination, Hackman had heart failure and kidney damage before his death. UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

Two months after the mysterious death of Oscar winner Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, the New Mexico agency published the final autopsy result. This conclusion was at the disposal of Fox News. The autopsy showed that Hackman had kidney damage and that he suffered from Alzheimer's disease. The document states that the actor had a pacemaker installed in April 2019.

The actor had not eaten for an extended period of time before his death. Toxicology results showed an acetone level of 5.3 mg/dL in the body, which is usually associated with prolonged starvation or ketoacidosis caused by diabetes.

Gene Hackman's estate was infested with rodents - new details of the actor and his wife's death

The autopsy showed that Gene Hackman died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease - conditions that were exacerbated by his old age.

At the same time, Hackman was not found to have hantavirus, as was his 63-year-old wife Betsy Arakawa.

Let us remind you

The bodies of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on February 26. The actor was 95 years old. Arakawa died at the age of 65.

New details emerge in the death of Gene Hackman: a call to the ambulance