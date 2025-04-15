Gene Hackman's estate was infested with rodents - new details of the actor and his wife's death

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15162 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13301 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18723 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28188 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60384 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57157 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33409 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59465 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106496 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165380 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15162 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 48330 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 60384 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57157 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165380 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21007 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20474 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22167 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24132 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26775 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Gene Hackman's estate was infested with rodents - new details of the actor and his wife's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32911 views

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's estate in New Mexico was infested with rodents. Arakawa's cause of death was hantavirus, which is spread through infected rodent urine.

Gene Hackman's estate was infested with rodents - new details of the actor and his wife's death

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's New Mexico estate, valued at $4 million, was infested with rodents. This was reported by Page Six, writes UNN.

Details

According to a report obtained by TMZ, the New Mexico Department of Public Health found dead rodents, excrement and nests in eight buildings on the couple's $4 million New Mexico property.

An environmental impact assessment was conducted in March after the bodies of Hackman and Arakawa were discovered on February 26.

According to the publication, feces were found in two small houses, three barns, three garages and two vehicles.

Rodent activity was also detected in three separate garages.

Val Kilmer, the movie star who played Batman and Jim Morrison, has died at the age of 6502.04.25, 08:25 • 7401 view

The Department of Public Health determined that no signs of infestation were found in the couple's main house.

The cause of Arakawa's death was rodents

An autopsy revealed that the 65-year-old pianist died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which is spread through infected rodent urine, droppings and saliva.

Arakawa and Hackman apparently knew about the pest infestation, as traps were set around their property.

Let us remind you

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home in the American state of New Mexico on February 26. Arakawa was lying in the bathroom next to an open bottle of pills, and Hackman was found in the doorway of a utility room. 

Gene Hackman was 95 years old and had progressive dementia. 

Initially, investigators assumed that Arakawa died on February 11, presumably from a disease caused by the so-called hantavirus. She was 65 years old.

It is reported that Gene Hackman, the star of the series "Unforgiven" and "The French Connection" died on the 18th, that is, on the day of the last work of his pacemaker, which showed cardiac arrest.

On March 18, new details of the death of Hackman and his wife emerged. In particular, it turned out that Betsy Arakawa called the doctor on February 12, a day later than the alleged date of death.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
