Gene Hackman's estate was infested with rodents - new details of the actor and his wife's death

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's New Mexico estate, valued at $4 million, was infested with rodents. This was reported by Page Six, writes UNN.

According to a report obtained by TMZ, the New Mexico Department of Public Health found dead rodents, excrement and nests in eight buildings on the couple's $4 million New Mexico property.

An environmental impact assessment was conducted in March after the bodies of Hackman and Arakawa were discovered on February 26.

According to the publication, feces were found in two small houses, three barns, three garages and two vehicles.

Rodent activity was also detected in three separate garages.

The Department of Public Health determined that no signs of infestation were found in the couple's main house.

The cause of Arakawa's death was rodents

An autopsy revealed that the 65-year-old pianist died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which is spread through infected rodent urine, droppings and saliva.

Arakawa and Hackman apparently knew about the pest infestation, as traps were set around their property.

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home in the American state of New Mexico on February 26. Arakawa was lying in the bathroom next to an open bottle of pills, and Hackman was found in the doorway of a utility room.

Gene Hackman was 95 years old and had progressive dementia.

Initially, investigators assumed that Arakawa died on February 11, presumably from a disease caused by the so-called hantavirus. She was 65 years old.

It is reported that Gene Hackman, the star of the series "Unforgiven" and "The French Connection" died on the 18th, that is, on the day of the last work of his pacemaker, which showed cardiac arrest.

On March 18, new details of the death of Hackman and his wife emerged. In particular, it turned out that Betsy Arakawa called the doctor on February 12, a day later than the alleged date of death.