New details emerge in the death of Gene Hackman: a call to the ambulance

Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, called the doctor on February 12, one day after the likely date of death. The circumstances of their death remain confidential.
A day after the likely date of death, the phone of Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, rang the emergency medical service
An examination of Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, revealed previously unknown calls.
The wife of legendary American actor Gene Hackman died a day later than previously thought. An examination of Arakawa's mobile phone revealed that the wife of the two-time Oscar winner called the doctor on February 12, i.e. the day after the date that the forensic expert indicated as the likely time of death.
She described some congestion, but did not mention difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, or chest pain
Initially, the woman made an appointment with the doctor for February 12, but canceled it on the 10th, explaining that she needed to take care of her husband. However, on the morning of the 12th, she again sought help, but since it was not her usual clinic and no doctor had ever seen her, she was told to come for an appointment in the afternoon.
She didn't come. Our office called back several times, but received no response
Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, in the American state of New Mexico, on February 26. Arakawa was lying in the bathroom next to an open jar of pills, and Hackman was found in the doorway of the utility room.
Gene Hackman was 95 years old and had progressive dementia.
Initially, investigators assumed that Arakawa died as early as February 11, possibly from a disease caused by the so-called hantavirus. She was 65 years old.
It is reported that Gene Hackman, the star of the series "Unforgiven" and "The French Connection" died on the 18th, that is, on the day of the last work of his pacemaker, which showed cardiac arrest.
The body of a dog was also found; according to the autopsy, the animal probably died of thirst. Two more dogs were found alive.
The estate manager wants to keep the documents secret - detailed information about the circumstances will be classified.
