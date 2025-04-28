A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Later, a breakthrough occurred on the construction site of the metro to Vynohradar in Kyiv, presumably due to a breakthrough in communications, namely a water pipe. Currently, workers are eliminating the breakthrough.

This was reported to a journalist by UNN in the press service of Avtostrada.

Details

When asked whether the metro construction site in Vynohradar is being flooded, Avtostrada replied:

It is preliminarily known about a breakthrough in communications, namely a water pipe. At the moment, our employees are eliminating the breakthrough.

Addition

Social networks publish flooding at the Metro Vynohradar construction site, at the address European Union Street, 41D.

‘Kyiv Metro has signed a contract with Avtostrada Group to continue construction of the Syretsko-Pecherska metro line to Vynohradar. The cost of the works is UAH 13.785 billion, and the construction period is 30 months.