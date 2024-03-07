A couple dies in Kharkiv region due to carbon monoxide poisoning

In Kharkiv region, two people died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, the press service of the State Emergency Service reports, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred in a private house in Lozova. Today, around 7 am, neighbors entered the house and found the bodies of a dead couple: a man born in 1969 and a woman born in 1974 - the department summarized.

The rescuers noted that the people had been poisoned by carbon monoxide. The State Emergency Service admits that they left the stove flap closed, which used natural gas as fuel.

Seven people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ukraine overnight: children among them

Addendum

The SES emphasizes that carbon monoxide is extremely insidious and deadly. It is colorless and completely imperceptible.

Therefore, in order to identify it, it is necessary to install carbon monoxide detectors and constantly monitor the serviceability of gas and stove heating

Recall

Last month, a woman and her two young daughters in Berehove, Zakarpattia, Ukraine, were allegedly poisoned by carbon monoxidethat leaked from a leaky pipe connecting their home's gas boiler to the chimney.