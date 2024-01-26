ukenru
Actual
Seven people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ukraine overnight: children among them

Seven people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ukraine overnight: children among them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19661 views

Seven people in four regions of Ukraine have been poisoned by carbon monoxide due to apparent violations of gas handling rules. Rescuers are urging Ukrainians to monitor the technical condition of smoke and ventilation ducts.

Over the past day, January 25, seven people were poisoned in four regions of Ukraine due to violations of the rules for handling gas in the home. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, in Zakarpattia, in the city of Vynohradiv , a married couple was admitted to intensive care due to carbon monoxide poisoning.  Their 7-year-old son is in stable conditionand was also taken to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed a mild degree of poisoning.

Also, in Vinnytsia , an 8-year-old boy was hospitalized in a children's hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The agency explained that the smoke exhaust duct in the apartment was malfunctioning.

The number of cases of carbon monoxide poisoning is growing in Ukraine. A new case was recorded in Mykolaiv region16.01.24, 11:40 • 21071 view

The Ministry of Energy also reported that a man and a woman were suspected of carbon monoxide poisoning in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in Kyiv region. Both are in satisfactory condition. The gas supply to the house has been cut off.

In addition, in Lviv region, a woman was hospitalized with suspected gas poisoning. The gas supply to the house was also cut off.

Addendum

The SES reminds us that carbon monoxide is invisible to the eye, completely imperceptible and can lead to trouble in a matter of minutes.

Before using heat-generating devices, check their serviceability and use them only if there is a draft in the chimney. It is also necessary to monitor the technical condition of the flue and ventilation ducts.

Recall

From December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024, 103 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded, resulting in 9 deaths.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

