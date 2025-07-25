Kyiv's main flag of Ukraine temporarily lowered due to bad weather

On Friday, July 25, in Kyiv, due to the threat of bad weather, the main State Flag of Ukraine, located on the Pechersk Hills near the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, was temporarily lowered. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

As forecasters predict, a thunderstorm is expected in the capital until the end of July 25, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places (Level I of danger, yellow).

To protect the flag from damage, it will remain lowered until weather conditions improve, reported KO "Kyivzelenbud".

For reference

This flag was installed in August 2020 to mark the ceremony of celebrating the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine. This holiday is celebrated on August 23.

The flag installation ceremony was attended by participants of the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine, public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps, famous Ukrainian athletes and cultural figures, politicians, and business representatives.

The height of the flagpole on the Pechersk Hills is almost 90 meters, its weight is 32 tons, and the size of the flag is 16 by 24 meters.

Recall

In June of this year, the main flag of Ukraine in Kyiv was also lowered due to bad weather and strong gusts of wind.