Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
03:49 PM • 10574 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 72220 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 29384 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 31990 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 61661 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 33681 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 50688 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 49570 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91048 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 49051 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Kyiv's main flag of Ukraine temporarily lowered due to bad weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1252 views

In Kyiv, on July 25, the main State Flag of Ukraine on the Pechersk Hills was temporarily lowered. This was done due to the threat of thunderstorms and squalls of 15-20 m/s, to protect the flag from damage.

Kyiv's main flag of Ukraine temporarily lowered due to bad weather

On Friday, July 25, in Kyiv, due to the threat of bad weather, the main State Flag of Ukraine, located on the Pechersk Hills near the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, was temporarily lowered. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

As forecasters predict, a thunderstorm is expected in the capital until the end of July 25, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places (Level I of danger, yellow).

To protect the flag from damage, it will remain lowered until weather conditions improve, reported KO "Kyivzelenbud".

For reference

This flag was installed in August 2020 to mark the ceremony of celebrating the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine. This holiday is celebrated on August 23.

The flag installation ceremony was attended by participants of the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine, public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps, famous Ukrainian athletes and cultural figures, politicians, and business representatives.

The height of the flagpole on the Pechersk Hills is almost 90 meters, its weight is 32 tons, and the size of the flag is 16 by 24 meters.

Recall

In June of this year, the main flag of Ukraine in Kyiv was also lowered due to bad weather and strong gusts of wind.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

