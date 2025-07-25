Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada is convening for a session on July 31 to consider, among other things, urgent presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, which will be proposed for immediate adoption in principle and in its entirety, said VR Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk on Friday on Facebook, writes UNN.

A session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider the urgent presidential bill "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Strengthening of Powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office" (registration number 13533) will take place on July 31, 2025. During the consideration of this bill, I will propose to adopt it immediately in principle and in its entirety, and also to support its urgent signing. - Stefanchuk said.

In addition, according to the speaker, "the parliament will consider other important legislative initiatives."

Recall

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Before that, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and to take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.