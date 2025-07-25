$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 3752 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 15203 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 15234 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 19237 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 57339 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 185972 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 110976 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 168350 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 99939 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 94733 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
1m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceXJuly 25, 12:24 AM • 36350 views
Luhansk turns into a dump: occupiers introduce fines for garbage instead of removing it - CNSJuly 25, 12:49 AM • 33701 views
Trump canceled $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting fundingJuly 25, 01:43 AM • 21639 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police06:08 AM • 25167 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 15125 views
Publications
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 15212 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 48399 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 68974 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 87255 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 185943 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 211383 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 327593 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 409299 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 411644 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 398850 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"
BM-30 Smerch

Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15206 views

The Head of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk, announced a parliamentary session on July 31, 2025. It will consider the urgent presidential bill No. 13533 on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO, which will be proposed for adoption immediately as a basis and in its entirety.

Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada is convening for a session on July 31 to consider, among other things, urgent presidential bill No. 13533 regarding NABU and SAP, which will be proposed for immediate adoption in principle and in its entirety, said VR Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk on Friday on Facebook, writes UNN.

A session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to consider the urgent presidential bill "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Strengthening of Powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office" (registration number 13533) will take place on July 31, 2025. During the consideration of this bill, I will propose to adopt it immediately in principle and in its entirety, and also to support its urgent signing.

- Stefanchuk said.

In addition, according to the speaker, "the parliament will consider other important legislative initiatives."

Recall

On July 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP.

Before that, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414, which, in particular, amended the powers of NABU and SAP. The document was supported by 263 people's deputies. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed this law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP on the same day.

Later, Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document was intended to be a response to public demands and to take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9