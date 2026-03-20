Irena Karpa recalled how she transitioned from second-hand clothes to Ukrainian designers

Photo: www.instagram.com/qarpa

Famous Ukrainian writer and musician Irena Karpa shared her memories of her first experience and interaction with fashion. According to her, her first stylish experiments took place at second-hand shops in Frankivsk and bazaars in Ternopil, where she bought jumpsuits for stage performances, UNN reports with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

There was little money, but a great desire to look stylish - Karpa noted in her post. She also recalled that a friend sold her expensive imported shoes and clothes, which often turned out to be uncomfortable.

A real discovery for the writer was getting acquainted with Ukrainian designers. In particular, a dress by Oksana Karavanska inspired her to support local creators. During the Maidan, Karpa sold old things to provide for her family, and later formed her own wardrobe from Ukrainian brands.

In particular, Karpa recalled that getting acquainted with Ukrainian creators became possible through her friend, who sold branded items to the artist for a tidy sum.

That's how I got all sorts of terrible pink raincoats or patent leather ballet flats that fiercely cut into my feet. - But it's from Italy! - she cried. And I, naive, firmly believed it. This friend had an incredible dress by Oksana Karavanska, which was much more beautiful than all those expensive and rich... All those expensive and rich Italian things. I couldn't even drool over that dress - she wanted so much for it. But since then, this craving has settled in me: to be able to afford Ukrainian designers - Karpa reported.

Recall

Costume designer Kate Hawley received an Oscar in the "Best Costume Design" category for her work on the film Frankenstein.