Two doctors in Ternopil will be tried for improper performance of duties, which led to the death of a child during dental treatment. The boy died in intensive care after a dental operation.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
The SBU and the National Police detained a 14-year-old schoolgirl recruited by the Russian Federation to blow up the district police department in Ternopil. She faces up to 10 years in prison.
On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.
Local residents in Ternopil report sounds of explosions and a visible fire in the city.
Mykhailo Holovko was served with a new suspicion notice for failing to declare his apartment, parking space and other assets. Currently, the HACC is also considering a case of receiving undue advantage from a businessman.
A three-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital unconscious died in the intensive care unit. Earlier, the child had been injured after falling from a table.
Ternopil National Medical University has announced a tender for the purchase of 250 live pigs for experimental research. The procurement budget is UAH 900,000, and the bidding is conducted through the Prozorro.
A 20-year-old resident of Ternopil region attacked three acquaintances with a knife and an ax during a birthday party. The victims were seriously injured, one is in critical condition in intensive care.
Cameras captured a teacher at kindergarten #58 in Zhytomyr pushing children during a walk. The Education Ombudsman responded to the incident, the teacher was fired, and an internal investigation was launched.
On the Alley of Glory in the Tereshkivska community, an unknown person cut down a poster depicting a fallen Ukrainian defender. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article “hooliganism” and are looking for those involved.
On Konovalets Street in Ternopil, a bullet-damaged window of the diocesan building of the UOC-MP was found. The incident occurred between January 18 and 21, and the police are investigating and studying surveillance footage.
A commander who paid a soldier UAH 1 million for repairing a private house instead of serving was exposed in Ternopil region. The suspects face up to 6 and 10 years in prison, respectively.
In the village of Staryi Pochayiv, a Chrysler Raw Van crashed into concrete slabs. The accident killed a 4-month-old baby and injured the parents.
In Ternopil, a boy aged 1 year 10 months died under anesthesia during dental treatment. The doctor was served a notice.
An industrial facility was damaged in the Ternopil region, and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Carpathian region. Rescuers extinguished the fires, no one was injured.
On the morning of December 13, the Russian Federation attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Strikes on energy facilities in the Lviv and Ternopil regions were also recorded, with no casualties.
An enemy missile attack with negative consequences was recorded in the Ternopil region. There were no casualties, and critical infrastructure is operating normally.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile from the Khmelnytsky region. The missile is heading through Ternopil region in the direction of Ivano-Frankivsk region.
As a result of the Russian missile attack on power facilities, 50% of consumers in Ternopil region were left without electricity. Consumption was restricted in the region from stages 1 to 3 simultaneously.
The Lviv Regional Military Administration reported new launches of Russian "Kinzhal" missiles. The missiles are moving from the north of Khmilnytskyi Oblast towards Ternopil Oblast.
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, and explosions have been reported in Odesa and Khmelnytsky region. Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv region, and missile traffic is spotted over the western regions.
In the Ternopil region, power supply was restored after a night attack by Russian drones at a power facility. In all regions of Ukraine, hourly shutdowns are applied due to power shortages.
Russian troops attacked a UAV enterprise in Ternopil, which caused a fire. As a result of the attack, part of the city was left without electricity, there were no injuries.
In Ternopil, as a result of a UAV attack, a critical infrastructure object was damaged. Part of the city was left without electricity, rescuers and power engineers are working on the site.
As a result of a Russian Geran drone attack on a residential building in Ternopil, a man was killed and three were injured. The wife of the deceased is in serious condition, and the suitability of the house for further operation is being assessed.
As a result of an enemy attack in the Ternopil region, one person was killed, three were injured, and about a hundred residents were evacuated. Buildings and 20 cars were damaged, and rescuers are working on the site.
An enemy drone attacked a residential building in Ternopil, killing one person and injuring others. At the scene, the fire is being extinguished and residents are being evacuated.
As a result of the night attack of enemy drones in Ternopil, a residential building caught fire. Rescuers are working on the site, information about the victims is being clarified.
Explosions were recorded in Ternopil. The Air Force reported the presence of enemy drones in the Ternopil region.