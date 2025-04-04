$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15918 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29113 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64970 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214079 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122756 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392001 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310879 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132071 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132071 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214079 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214079 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392001 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392001 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254411 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254411 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310879 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3184 views

07:44 PM • 3184 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14340 views

05:58 PM • 14340 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45602 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45602 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Ternopil

Two doctors will be tried for the death of a child during dental treatment in Ternopil

Two doctors in Ternopil will be tried for improper performance of duties, which led to the death of a child during dental treatment. The boy died in intensive care after a dental operation.

Health • March 31, 09:04 AM • 19523 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107627 views

Rashists recruited a 14-year-old for a terrorist attack under threats of explicit photos and wanted to blow her up: the girl was detained

The SBU and the National Police detained a 14-year-old schoolgirl recruited by the Russian Federation to blow up the district police department in Ternopil. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

War • March 21, 08:16 AM • 42374 views

Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of soldiers will be held in Cherkasy

On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.

Society • March 12, 05:04 PM • 22843 views

Explosions are heard in Ternopil and a fire is visible

Local residents in Ternopil report sounds of explosions and a visible fire in the city.

Society • March 7, 03:10 AM • 120040 views

Ex-head of Ternopil Regional Council Holovko is served with new suspicion

Mykhailo Holovko was served with a new suspicion notice for failing to declare his apartment, parking space and other assets. Currently, the HACC is also considering a case of receiving undue advantage from a businessman.

Politics • February 21, 03:23 PM • 37791 views

A 3-year-old boy who had been hospitalized with injuries earlier died in Odesa region

A three-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital unconscious died in the intensive care unit. Earlier, the child had been injured after falling from a table.

Society • February 12, 08:15 PM • 56678 views

Ternopil Medical University announces a tender for the purchase of 250 pigs for experiments

Ternopil National Medical University has announced a tender for the purchase of 250 live pigs for experimental research. The procurement budget is UAH 900,000, and the bidding is conducted through the Prozorro.

Society • February 10, 10:21 PM • 34858 views

In Kremenets, a young man with a knife and an ax attacked three people in an entertainment venue

A 20-year-old resident of Ternopil region attacked three acquaintances with a knife and an ax during a birthday party. The victims were seriously injured, one is in critical condition in intensive care.

Society • February 9, 07:19 PM • 40971 views

In a Zhytomyr kindergarten, a teacher used force against children during a walk: Education Ombudsman responds

Cameras captured a teacher at kindergarten #58 in Zhytomyr pushing children during a walk. The Education Ombudsman responded to the incident, the teacher was fired, and an internal investigation was launched.

Society • February 6, 08:50 AM • 29043 views

In Poltava region, unknown persons damaged a memorial to a fallen soldier: police are looking for the perpetrators

On the Alley of Glory in the Tereshkivska community, an unknown person cut down a poster depicting a fallen Ukrainian defender. The police opened a criminal investigation under the article “hooliganism” and are looking for those involved.

Crimes and emergencies • January 24, 08:03 AM • 27531 views

Unidentified persons fire at UOC-MP church in Ternopil: what is known

On Konovalets Street in Ternopil, a bullet-damaged window of the diocesan building of the UOC-MP was found. The incident occurred between January 18 and 21, and the police are investigating and studying surveillance footage.

Crimes and emergencies • January 22, 03:09 PM • 33063 views

A platoon commander paid his subordinate “combat pay” to repair his daughter's house

A commander who paid a soldier UAH 1 million for repairing a private house instead of serving was exposed in Ternopil region. The suspects face up to 6 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

Crimes and emergencies • January 21, 11:13 AM • 30557 views

A baby was killed in an accident near Kremenets, Ternopil region

In the village of Staryi Pochayiv, a Chrysler Raw Van crashed into concrete slabs. The accident killed a 4-month-old baby and injured the parents.

Society • December 21, 08:02 PM • 31412 views

Death of a boy during dental treatment: doctor in Ternopil is served with a notice of suspicion

In Ternopil, a boy aged 1 year 10 months died under anesthesia during dental treatment. The doctor was served a notice.

Health • December 16, 08:22 AM • 18598 views

Russian attack damages industrial facility in Ternopil region, targets critical infrastructure in Prykarpattia: State Emergency Service shows elimination of consequences

An industrial facility was damaged in the Ternopil region, and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Carpathian region. Rescuers extinguished the fires, no one was injured.

War • December 13, 11:18 AM • 23180 views

Prykarpattia has suffered the most massive attack since the full-scale war - RMA

On the morning of December 13, the Russian Federation attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. Strikes on energy facilities in the Lviv and Ternopil regions were also recorded, with no casualties.

Society • December 13, 08:25 AM • 22376 views

Russian missile attack in Ternopil region: what is known about the consequences

An enemy missile attack with negative consequences was recorded in the Ternopil region. There were no casualties, and critical infrastructure is operating normally.

War • December 13, 08:13 AM • 18434 views

Another missile is heading towards Ivano-Frankivsk region - Ukrainian Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a missile from the Khmelnytsky region. The missile is heading through Ternopil region in the direction of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

War • December 13, 07:55 AM • 29250 views

Half of Ternopil region without electricity due to Russian strikes

As a result of the Russian missile attack on power facilities, 50% of consumers in Ternopil region were left without electricity. Consumption was restricted in the region from stages 1 to 3 simultaneously.

Society • December 13, 07:12 AM • 19680 views

Another launch of "Kinzhals" - Lviv RMA

The Lviv Regional Military Administration reported new launches of Russian "Kinzhal" missiles. The missiles are moving from the north of Khmilnytskyi Oblast towards Ternopil Oblast.

War • December 13, 07:04 AM • 25497 views

Air alert across Ukraine: explosions and air defense operations reported in a number of regions

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, and explosions have been reported in Odesa and Khmelnytsky region. Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv region, and missile traffic is spotted over the western regions.

War • December 13, 06:23 AM • 29907 views

After the drone attack in the Ternopil region, electricity supply was restored to all consumers

In the Ternopil region, power supply was restored after a night attack by Russian drones at a power facility. In all regions of Ukraine, hourly shutdowns are applied due to power shortages.

Society • December 3, 08:46 AM • 21102 views

Blow to Ternopil: the Russian army hit one of the enterprises, a fire broke out

Russian troops attacked a UAV enterprise in Ternopil, which caused a fire. As a result of the attack, part of the city was left without electricity, there were no injuries.

Society • December 3, 06:23 AM • 19174 views

Night drone strike in Ternopil damaged an energy facility in Ternopil

In Ternopil, as a result of a UAV attack, a critical infrastructure object was damaged. Part of the city was left without electricity, rescuers and power engineers are working on the site.

Society • December 3, 03:23 AM • 81154 views

The Russian Federation's army hit a residential building in Ternopil with a "Geran" drone - RMA

As a result of a Russian Geran drone attack on a residential building in Ternopil, a man was killed and three were injured. The wife of the deceased is in serious condition, and the suitability of the house for further operation is being assessed.

Society • December 2, 08:53 AM • 19648 views

Consequences of the drone attack in Ternopil: one person was killed, 3 people were injured and large-scale destruction was recorded

As a result of an enemy attack in the Ternopil region, one person was killed, three were injured, and about a hundred residents were evacuated. Buildings and 20 cars were damaged, and rescuers are working on the site.

Society • December 2, 05:25 AM • 80838 views

In Ternopil, as a result of a drone attack on a residential building, there are dead

An enemy drone attacked a residential building in Ternopil, killing one person and injuring others. At the scene, the fire is being extinguished and residents are being evacuated.

Society • December 2, 12:39 AM • 106080 views

Night drone attack on Ternopil: there was a fire in a residential building

As a result of the night attack of enemy drones in Ternopil, a residential building caught fire. Rescuers are working on the site, information about the victims is being clarified.

Society • December 2, 12:11 AM • 102555 views

Explosions were heard in Ternopil

Explosions were recorded in Ternopil. The Air Force reported the presence of enemy drones in the Ternopil region.

Society • December 1, 11:29 PM • 83501 views