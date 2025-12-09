$42.070.01
Grenade launchers, automatic rifles, explosives: security forces liquidated a network for selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The Security Service and the National Police prevented the illegal sale of trophy weapons and ammunition, detaining nine dealers. Among the seized items were Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov automatic rifles, explosives, and ammunition of various calibers.

Grenade launchers, automatic rifles, explosives: security forces liquidated a network for selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine

The Security Service and the National Police have prevented new attempts of illegal sale of "trophy" weapons and ammunition in various regions of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

As a result of comprehensive measures, nine dealers were detained who were trading in means of destruction that they had secretly removed from de-occupied areas and the combat zone.

- the statement says.

Among the items seized from the suspects were Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, explosives, and ammunition of various calibers.

Thus, in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, two draft dodgers were exposed who were separately hiding from mobilization and planning to illegally sell weapons.

During searches, a batch of RGN combat grenades and ammunition for small arms, which he was preparing for sale, was seized from one of the attackers.

Another suspect kept pistols, including TT systems with homemade ammunition.

An attacker involved in the explosion at the capital's Ukrposhta sorting center was also detained. As a reminder, in October, an explosion occurred during a parcel inspection, injuring five postal and customs employees.

The detainee was a 52-year-old Kyiv resident who handed over ammunition to a Ternopil resident, allegedly for making "souvenirs." During a search of his home, law enforcement officers seized grenades, ammunition, and grenade launcher rounds.

- law enforcement officers add.

In the Vinnytsia region, a local unemployed man was exposed for illegal arms trafficking, who was looking for clients to sell hand-held anti-tank and under-barrel grenade launchers.

To disguise himself, the dealer promised customers to send disassembled weapons by mail in the form of "household" parcels.

In the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region, five more suspects were detained. Among them was a mobilized man who voluntarily left a military unit in the region.

As the investigation established, the attackers, in two separate groups, transported weapons from the front-line territories and then offered the "trophies" on the black market.

During searches, more than half a kilogram of TNT, which they had personally extracted from ammunition for sale, was seized from the suspects.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition or explosives).

The attackers are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison.

Olga Rozgon

