In Kyiv, a second suspect involved in the explosion at "Ukrposhta" in the Solomianskyi district of the capital was detained

10:59 AM • 2472 views
Zelenskyy is expected to attend the EU summit, Costa names funding for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 6608 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 26106 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20087 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 26258 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 37149 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 32423 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34354 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32211 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34078 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Publications
Exclusives
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 21261 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 13564 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 8390 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 9374 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 7336 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 1342 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 26110 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 14808 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 52852 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 48233 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 8460 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 22436 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 58993 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 65014 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 75112 views
In Kyiv, a second suspect involved in the explosion at "Ukrposhta" in the Solomianskyi district of the capital was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Kyiv police detained a 52-year-old Kyiv resident involved in the explosion at "Ukrposhta." During a search, ammunition, including a grenade launcher round and cartridges, was seized from him.

In Kyiv, a second suspect involved in the explosion at "Ukrposhta" in the Solomianskyi district of the capital was detained

Police have detained another suspect in the case of the explosion at "Ukrposhta" in Kyiv: a 52-year-old Kyiv resident illegally sold ammunition, including a grenade launcher round and cartridges, which law enforcement officers seized during a search. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Currently, law enforcement officers have identified the seller — a 52-year-old Kyiv resident who illegally sold explosive items. During a sanctioned search at the suspect's place of residence, police discovered and seized ammunition: a grenade launcher round, parts of ammunition, and cartridges.

- the message says.

Recall

The incident occurred on October 30 — an explosion occurred at a sorting center during the inspection of a parcel, as a result of which five citizens were injured: employees of the post office and customs specialists.

At that time, the police detained a 40-year-old resident of Ternopil, who purchased ammunition through an online advertisement, engraved it, and sent it by mail, where the explosive parcel later detonated.

Olga Rozgon

