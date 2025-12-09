In Kyiv, a second suspect involved in the explosion at "Ukrposhta" in the Solomianskyi district of the capital was detained

Police have detained another suspect in the case of the explosion at "Ukrposhta" in Kyiv: a 52-year-old Kyiv resident illegally sold ammunition, including a grenade launcher round and cartridges, which law enforcement officers seized during a search. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Currently, law enforcement officers have identified the seller — a 52-year-old Kyiv resident who illegally sold explosive items. During a sanctioned search at the suspect's place of residence, police discovered and seized ammunition: a grenade launcher round, parts of ammunition, and cartridges. - the message says.

Recall

The incident occurred on October 30 — an explosion occurred at a sorting center during the inspection of a parcel, as a result of which five citizens were injured: employees of the post office and customs specialists.

At that time, the police detained a 40-year-old resident of Ternopil, who purchased ammunition through an online advertisement, engraved it, and sent it by mail, where the explosive parcel later detonated.