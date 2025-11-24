Russian strike on Ternopil on November 19: the city refused to install a New Year's tree

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal announced that a New Year's tree would not be installed in the city. This decision is due to the Russian attack on the city. Nadal announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

This year, there will be no New Year's tree on Teatralnyi Maidan. There will be a traditional Ukrainian nativity scene. After the tragedy that happened to our city on November 19, we cannot celebrate Christmas and New Year in the usual way this year. Almost 40 residents of Ternopil, men and women, will not celebrate the New Year 2026. Among them are six children. - Nadal wrote.

Recall

In Kyiv, the decision on installing the city's and Ukraine's main New Year's tree, as well as the format of celebrations, will be made after consultations with the command of the capital's defense forces, taking into account the security situation. Funds from the city budget for holding celebrations or installing a Christmas tree are not provided this year.