New Year's concert on the Champs-Élysées canceled in Paris for security reasons

The traditional New Year's concert on the Champs-Élysées in Paris will not take place this year. This decision was made for security reasons, to avoid the risks of large crowds. However, the fireworks will still happen. This is reported by UNN with reference to Franceinfo.

Details

For the past two years, the concert was broadcast live on France 2, but it created significant difficulties for those responsible for the safety of spectators and artists. This was due to the large crowds in the city center.

Last year, during the two hours of New Year's celebrations on the Champs-Élysées, we had more fears than during three weeks of the Olympic Games - noted the Paris police commissioner.

The police prefecture asked the mayor of Paris to cancel the concert to minimize gatherings on the evening when up to a million people traditionally gather on the Champs-Élysées and surrounding streets. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo supported this decision.

Despite the cancellation of the concert, fireworks will take place at midnight. On December 31, TV viewers will still see a New Year's concert on France 2, but it will not be live. The program was recorded at the end of November in Place de la Concorde, and extras played the role of spectators.

Recall

