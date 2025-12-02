$42.340.08
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Tags
Authors
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM
New Year's concert on the Champs-Élysées canceled in Paris for security reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

This year's New Year's concert on the Champs-Élysées in Paris has been canceled for security reasons to avoid risks from crowds. The midnight fireworks will still take place; television viewers will see a recorded concert on France 2.

New Year's concert on the Champs-Élysées canceled in Paris for security reasons

The traditional New Year's concert on the Champs-Élysées in Paris will not take place this year. This decision was made for security reasons, to avoid the risks of large crowds. However, the fireworks will still happen. This is reported by UNN with reference to Franceinfo.

Details

For the past two years, the concert was broadcast live on France 2, but it created significant difficulties for those responsible for the safety of spectators and artists. This was due to the large crowds in the city center.

Last year, during the two hours of New Year's celebrations on the Champs-Élysées, we had more fears than during three weeks of the Olympic Games

- noted the Paris police commissioner.

The police prefecture asked the mayor of Paris to cancel the concert to minimize gatherings on the evening when up to a million people traditionally gather on the Champs-Élysées and surrounding streets. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo supported this decision.

Despite the cancellation of the concert, fireworks will take place at midnight. On December 31, TV viewers will still see a New Year's concert on France 2, but it will not be live. The program was recorded at the end of November in Place de la Concorde, and extras played the role of spectators.

Recall

Ternopil and Chernihiv refused to install main New Year's trees due to tragic events and martial law. The cities will only keep Christmas nativity scenes and crèches, honoring the memory of the fallen.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Paris
Ukraine
Chernihiv
Ternopil