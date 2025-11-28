Russian attack on Ternopil on November 19: death toll rises to 35, including 7 children

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The number of fatalities in Ternopil as a result of the Russian attack on November 19 has increased to 35 people, including 7 children. This was reported by Serhiy Zubanenko, head of the National Police of Ukraine in Ternopil Oblast, according to UNN.

Details

Rescuers and law enforcement officers have identified another person who was considered missing. DNA tests confirmed that it was a 73-year-old man who lived in a house on Stus Street, the report says.

Despite the completion of the main rescue operations, investigators and experts continue to work daily.

As of now, five people remain missing, including one child. - Zubanenko stated. He added that investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

Ternopil was attacked by Russian missiles and drones on the night of November 19.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on November 19, Russia launched Kh-101 cruise missiles at residential high-rise buildings in Ternopil. The missiles were fired from Tu-95MS and Tu-160MS aircraft from the territory of the Vologda and Astrakhan regions of the Russian Federation.

UNN also reported that Adriana Unolt, 12, died as a result of the Russian strike on Ternopil.