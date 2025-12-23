$42.250.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Occupiers turned Mariupol theater into propaganda object - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Russian media are actively disseminating publications about the "reconstruction of the theater" in Mariupol. The goal of the campaign is to create an illusion, particularly in the West, that the occupied Ukrainian territories are actively developing under Russian rule.

Occupiers turned Mariupol theater into propaganda object - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propaganda resources are spreading publications about allegedly "restored buildings" and "landscaping of parks and sports grounds." Special attention is paid to the building of the Mariupol Drama Theater, which was destroyed by an airstrike by Russian troops in March 2022, despite the fact that hundreds of civilians were hiding there, many of whom died. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian media are now actively spreading publications about the "reconstruction of the theater," involving individual foreign journalists in this information campaign who have been cooperating with the Russian authorities in the occupied Ukrainian territories since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The purpose of this campaign is to create an illusion, particularly in the West, that the occupied Ukrainian territories are actively developing under Russian rule. By rebuilding the Mariupol Theater and individual buildings, Russian propaganda is trying to turn these locations into a showcase of the "Russian world." In reality, most of the cities in Donbas captured by the Russians remain in ruins and are almost depopulated, and the residents who remain there do not have access to basic services and live under constant terror from the occupiers.

- the report says.

The CPD indicates that in Mariupol itself, despite all the claims of propaganda, residents massively complain about the loss of housing and the inability to receive compensation for destroyed apartments.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, ticket sales resumed at the drama theater, despite the fact that it was destroyed by Russian troops. The first performances, including "Chic Wedding" and "The Scarlet Flower," are scheduled for late December.

