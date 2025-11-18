Stray dogs are attacking people in Russian-occupied Mariupol. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, according to UNN.

The city continues to face a critical situation with stray animals. Even according to the occupiers' estimates, at least 10,000 stray dogs are recorded in Mariupol. - the report says.

And although the occupying "administration" of the city promised to restore the shelter for four years, funds for its construction were never found. Instead, they conducted a demonstrative vaccination of 100 animals, and then simply began to shoot them. Officially, the occupiers call this "sterilization."

At the same time, local residents continue to report cases of stray dog attacks. For example, in the village of Kamensk, animals attacked a girl right near a kindergarten, the city council reports.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Kalmius River in the area of the Pavlopil reservoir in Donetsk Oblast critically dried up due to the transfer of water to the Starokrymske reservoir. According to Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, this will finally destroy the Kalmius and the remnants of the natural hydrosystem of Donetsk Oblast.